Lootera turns 11: Did you know Ranveer Singh was airlifted from the movie’s sets? Director recalls difficult shooting days

Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha’s 2013 film Lootera despite being a commercial dud was a critically acclaimed masterpiece. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, this period drama over the years attained the status of a cult classic. July 5th marks 11 years of Lootera and this seems like a befitting time to revisit how Ranveer had to be airlifted from the sets.

Vikramaditya Motwane revisits the difficult shooting schedule of Lootera

In a very recent appearance on The Comment Section YouTube channel, the filmmaker called Lootera an extremely tough film to shoot. He revealed how all the cast and crew who were highly invested in the project suggested he shouldn’t shoot in Dalhousie during the peak winters in December but Vikram being Vikram.

He shared, “I wanted the actors to actually feel cold and to see the smoke coming out of their mouths. I thought it would look great on-screen; it’s just one of those filmmaker things…”

However, when the crew reached the location, there was a no-show of the snow and it came only in January and sadly to not stop for the longest time. Revealing that it was the biggest snowfall after 40 years in that area and it escalated so massively that the Lootera sets collapsed. “We were stuck in Dalhousie because there was so much snow,” Vikramaditya recalled.

When Ranveer Singh was airlifted from Lootera sets

The entire crew returned to Dalhousie in March to resume the shoot and the snow hadn’t left by then. It was just a day before they reached the location that Ranveer Singh had told Motwane, "Yaar maine gym mein… my back is feeling a little messed up." Just two days down, Ranveer’s back gave up and the actor without realizing it continued shooting.

The filmmaker revealed, “Ranveer was gone. We had to literally chopper him out of there.”. The team returned in May for the third time and now they had to wrap up December scenes in summer.

Vikramaditya who initially wanted to capture everything natural had to now get a ‘guy from England’ with a snow machine for the desired effect that was later enhanced by CGI.

