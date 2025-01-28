Loved Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok 2? These 5 must-watch movies and shows will make you a lifelong fan

In Paatal Lok Season 2, released on January 17, 2025, Jaideep Ahlawat reprises his role as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary, delivering a compelling performance that delves deeper into the complexities of his character.

The season continues to explore the dark underbelly of Indian society, introducing new characters portrayed by actors such as Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua. Ahlawat's portrayal has been lauded for its depth and authenticity, further cementing his status as a versatile actor. Here are 5 movies and shows of Jaideep Ahlawat that showcase his acting prowess!

5 movies and shows of Jaideep Ahlawat that are must-watches:

1. Bard of Blood

In the 2019 Netflix series Bard of Blood, Jaideep Ahlawat portrays Tanveer Shehzad, a high-ranking agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) deeply involved with Taliban operations.

As a primary antagonist, Shehzad is tasked with tracking down Kabir Anand, an ex-RAW agent on a covert mission in Balochistan to rescue captured Indian spies.

2. Maharaj

In the 2024 historical drama Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, Jaideep Ahlawat delivers a compelling performance as Jadunath Maharaj, a revered yet morally corrupt leader.

The film, inspired by the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, follows a courageous journalist, portrayed by Junaid Khan in his debut role, who challenges the unethical actions of this influential figure.

3. Jaane Jaan

In the 2023 mystery thriller Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaideep Ahlawat delivers a compelling performance as Naren Vyas, a reclusive mathematics teacher. Set in Kalimpong, the narrative follows single mother Maya D'Souza, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, who becomes entangled in a murder investigation.

Ahlawat's character, Naren, becomes an unexpected ally, assisting Maya and her daughter in navigating the complexities of their predicament.

4. Three of Us

In the 2022 Hindi-language drama Three of Us, directed by Avinash Arun, Jaideep Ahlawat delivers a poignant performance as Pradeep Kamat, the childhood sweetheart of Shailaja Desai, portrayed by Shefali Shah.

The film explores the complexities of love, memory, and loss as Shailaja, diagnosed with early-stage dementia, embarks on a journey to revisit her past.

5. The Broken News

In the 2022 Hindi-language drama The Broken News, Jaideep Ahlawat portrays Dipankar Sanyal, the head of the sensationalist news channel Josh 24x7.

Ahlawat's compelling performance as Dipankar, a character driven by ambition and the pursuit of viewership, has been widely praised.

Paatal Lok Season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

