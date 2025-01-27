Paatal Lok Season 2: Unveiling Nagaland cast- From Rose Lizzo to Uncle Ken; meet the faces of Jaideep Ahlawat's crime drama

Paatal Lok Season 2, led by Jaideep Ahlawat, continues to captivate audiences with its dark, gripping narrative. Set against the backdrop of Nagaland's haunting landscapes and the gritty streets of Delhi, the series delves deeper into the complexities of power, corruption, and human nature. Jaideep’s portrayal of Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary remains a highlight, as his character unravels even more intense situations.

The second season introduces a fresh and talented cast alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, and Tillotama Shome, with standout performances from actors playing key roles in Nagaland. The Nagaland cast brings authentic, grounded energy, enriching the storyline with cultural depth and intensity that elevates the show’s dramatic tension.

Meet the Nagaland cast of Jaideep Ahlawat-led Paatal Lok Season 2

Kaguirong Gonmei (Jonathan Thom)

In Paatal Lok Season 2, Kaguirong Gonmei portrays Jonathan Thom, a prominent Nagaland minister whose murder in Delhi sets the series' dark narrative in motion. Gonmei's compelling performance brings depth to the character, highlighting the political and social tensions that underpin the storyline.

Merenla Imsong (Rose Lizzo)

Merenla Imsong began her career as a stand-up comedian, gaining popularity for her sharp humor. Originally from Assam and raised in Kohima, Nagaland, Merenla pursued a Master's degree in Zoology from Delhi University before transitioning into the entertainment industry. Beyond acting, she is an active content creator, engaging audiences with her creative work.

Rozello Mero (Asenla Thom)

Rozelle Mero portrays Asenla Thom in Paatal Lok Season 2, a pivotal character whose actions significantly influence the series' narrative. Asenla Thom is the widow of Jonathan Thom.

Mero's compelling performance brings depth to the character, highlighting the political and social tensions.

Jahnu Barua (Uncle Ken)

Jahnu Barua is a distinguished Indian filmmaker and actor from Assam, celebrated for his significant contributions to Assamese cinema.

Born in Sivasagar, Assam, he has directed numerous films that have garnered national and international acclaim. His works have won over 20 international awards, including the Silver Leopard at the Locarno International Film Festival.

In the second season of Paatal Lok, Barua portrays Uncle Ken, a character integral to the narrative. His performance has been praised for bringing depth and authenticity to the role.

Prashant Tamang (Sniper Daniel)

Prashant Tamang portrays Sniper Daniel in Paatal Lok Season 2, delivering a chilling performance as a formidable antagonist. Born in Darjeeling, West Bengal, he faced early adversity after losing his father. He dropped out of school and joined the Kolkata Police, where he also performed in the police orchestra.

His musical talent led him to participate in the third season of Indian Idol, where he emerged as the winner in 2007.

Theyie Keditsu (Grace Reddy)

Theyie Keditsu portrays Grace Reddy in Paatal Lok Season 2, a character integral to the series' exploration of political and social complexities.

In real life, Theyie Keditsu is a multifaceted individual with a diverse background. Born in Nagaland, she has been actively involved in promoting Naga culture and traditions. She is known for her work in fashion, particularly for styling traditional Naga attire in modern ways, gaining popularity on Instagram.

LC Sekhose (Reuben Thom)

LC Sekhose portrays Reuben Thom in Paatal Lok Season 2, a character integral to the series.

In real life, LC Sekhose is a prominent figure in Nagaland's hip-hop scene. Hailing from Kohima, he is known for his powerful performances and sharp lyrics. He has been actively involved in promoting Naga culture through his music, gaining recognition both locally and nationally.

Paatal Lok Season 2 is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

