Jaane Jaan Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan centred thriller-drama not just lives up to the hype but exceeds it

Plot:

Based in Kalimpong, Jaane Jaan is the story of Mrs D'Souza (Kareena Kapoor Khan), her daughter Tara, her husband Ajit Mhatre (Saurabh Sachdeva), her spooky neighbour and local school Mathematics teacher Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat), a police investigator Karan Anand (Vijay Varma) and one outrageous night that changes everything forever.

What works:

First up, Jaane Jaan is a terrific film and among the best thrillers to come out of India in recent times. The film is an official adaptation of the book, 'The Devotion Of Suspect X' so it goes without saying that the story of the film is excellent. It is very well paced and is totally gripping, engrossing and engaging. Sujoy Ghosh yet again delivers in telling a compelling story. The performances in the film are great with Jaideep Ahlawat as Naren being the pick of the actors. Every technical aspect of the film from cinematography to production design, background music and others is first rate. Shoutout to the excellently choreographed fight sequences, especially the one featuring Ahlawat and Varma, which is one of the highpoints of this incredible film. Those who have read the book or have watched the Japanese adaptation of the book can probably give this film a miss because there is nothing that they haven't seen or read.

What doesn't:

There is nothing to complain about Jaane Jaan in particular. Only that if this story was original, it would have really been able to create a larger impact than it might create now.

Watch the Jaane Jaan Trailer:

Jaane Jaan Movie Performances:

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Mrs D'Souza is wonderful and very powerful. She shows the right amount of anger, fear and vulnerability in her performance. Clearly, Kareena has so much to give as an actor and directors like Sujoy Ghosh can extract that.

Jaideep Ahlawat is undoubtedly the pick of the actors in Jaane Jaan. He is spooky, creepy and too interesting to watch as Naren, the Mathematics teacher. His Jail sequence towards the end of the film is brilliance personified.

Vijay Varma as inspector Karan Anand has a remarkable outing. This man never seizes to impress. He has really worked hard on the action in the film and it shows onscreen.

Saurabh Sachdeva as Mrs D'Souza's husband Ajit Mhatre is menacing. He delivers back to back two superb performances, first with Bambai Meri Jaan and now with Jaane Jaan.

Every other supporting actor in Jaane Jaan does well and only helps in elevating the film.

Jaane Jaan Movie Verdict:

Jaane Jaan is a great adaptation of the book, 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It is a must watch for those who enjoy films in the thriller space. It is also strongly recommended for all those who haven't read the book or watched the Japanese adaptation of the book.