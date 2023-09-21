Advertisement
Jaane Jaan movie poster

Jaane Jaan

Hindi

Mystery
Thriller

21 Sep 2023

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Jaane Jaan Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan centred thriller-drama not just lives up to the hype but exceeds it

Jaane Jaan can now be streamed on Netflix. This Sujoy Ghosh directorial boasts of an incredible story and great performances.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Sep 20, 2023   |  05:53 PM IST  |  1.3K
News Comment Share
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Jaane Jaan is now streaming on Netflix (Credit: Netflix India)

Key Highlight

  • Jaane Jaan is an absolutely engrossing and engaging thriller drama that boasts of great performances
  • Jaane Jaan is now playing on Netflix.

Name: Jaane Jaan

Rating: 3.5

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot:

Based in Kalimpong, Jaane Jaan is the story of Mrs D'Souza (Kareena Kapoor Khan), her daughter Tara, her husband Ajit Mhatre (Saurabh Sachdeva), her spooky neighbour and local school Mathematics teacher Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat), a police investigator Karan Anand (Vijay Varma) and one outrageous night that changes everything forever. 

 

What works:

First up, Jaane Jaan is a terrific film and among the best thrillers to come out of India in recent times. The film is an official adaptation of the book, 'The Devotion Of Suspect X' so it goes without saying that the story of the film is excellent. It is very well paced and is totally gripping, engrossing and engaging. Sujoy Ghosh yet again delivers in telling a compelling story. The performances in the film are great with Jaideep Ahlawat as Naren being the pick of the actors. Every technical aspect of the film from cinematography to production design, background music and others is first rate. Shoutout to the excellently choreographed fight sequences, especially the one featuring Ahlawat and Varma, which is one of the highpoints of this incredible film. Those who have read the book or have watched the Japanese adaptation of the book can probably give this film a miss because there is nothing that they haven't seen or read.

 

What doesn't:

There is nothing to complain about Jaane Jaan in particular. Only that if this story was original, it would have really been able to create a larger impact than it might create now.

 

Watch the Jaane Jaan Trailer:

Jaane Jaan Movie Performances:

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Mrs D'Souza is wonderful and very powerful. She shows the right amount of anger, fear and vulnerability in her performance. Clearly, Kareena has so much to give as an actor and directors like Sujoy Ghosh can extract that.
Jaideep Ahlawat is undoubtedly the pick of the actors in Jaane Jaan. He is spooky, creepy and too interesting to watch as Naren, the Mathematics teacher. His Jail sequence towards the end of the film is brilliance personified.
Vijay Varma as inspector Karan Anand has a remarkable outing. This man never seizes to impress. He has really worked hard on the action in the film and it shows onscreen.
Saurabh Sachdeva as Mrs D'Souza's husband Ajit Mhatre is menacing. He delivers back to back two superb performances, first with Bambai Meri Jaan and now with Jaane Jaan.
Every other supporting actor in Jaane Jaan does well and only helps in elevating the film.

 

Jaane Jaan Movie Verdict:

Jaane Jaan is a great adaptation of the book, 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It is a must watch for those who enjoy films in the thriller space. It is also strongly recommended for all those who haven't read the book or watched the Japanese adaptation of the book. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani

A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the f...

Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

Extend your reading on the same topics

user reviews (0)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

Featured

Bollywood

Hollywood

Tollywood

Trending Movies

Jawan

Jawan

Action,Thriller

Released on: 07 Sep 2023

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 927.50 cr.

Yellow Strip
Gran Turismo

Gran Turismo

Action,Drama

Released on: 11 Aug 2023

Critics Ratings: 3.5

Collection: Rupees Sign 675.92 cr.

Yellow Strip
Gadar 2: The Katha Continues

Gadar 2: The Katha Con...

Drama

Released on: 11 Aug 2023

Critics Ratings: 3

Collection: Rupees Sign 672.00 cr.

Yellow Strip

Movie Trailers

upcoming movies

Cassandro 2023 movie

Cassandro

Drama

Release date: 22 Sep 2023

Sukhee 2023 movie Video Icon

Sukhee

Comedy • Drama

Release date: 22 Sep 2023

The Great Indian Family 2023 movie Video Icon

The Great Indian Family

Comedy • Drama

Release date: 22 Sep 2023

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar 2023 movie Video Icon

The Wonderful Story Of...

Comedy • Drama

Release date: 27 Sep 2023

Salaar 2023 movie Video Icon

Salaar

Action • Thriller

Release date: 28 Sep 2023

The Great Indian Rescue 2023 movie

The Great Indian Rescue

Drama

Release date: 05 Oct 2023

Dono 2023 movie Video Icon

Dono

Drama • Romance

Release date: 05 Oct 2023

Kraven the Hunter 2023 movie Video Icon

Kraven The Hunter

Action • Science-Fiction

Release date: 06 Oct 2023

Foe 2023 movie Video Icon

Foe

Drama • Science-Fiction

Release date: 06 Oct 2023

Damsel 2023 movie

Damsel

Action • Fantasy

Release date: 13 Oct 2023

latest movies

Jaane Jaan 2023 movie Video Icon

Jaane Jaan

Mystery • Thriller

A Haunting in Venice 2023 movie Video Icon

A Haunting in Venice

Mystery • Thriller

Love at First Sight 2023 movie Video Icon

Love at First Sight

Drama • Romance

Mark Antony 2023 movie Video Icon

Mark Antony

Science-Fiction • Thriller

Boyapati Rapo 2023 movie Video Icon

Boyapati Rapo

Action • Drama

Fair Play 2023 movie Video Icon

Fair Play

Drama • Mystery

Haddi 2023 movie Video Icon

Haddi

Crime • Drama

3.5

The Nun II 2023 movie Video Icon

The Nun II

Horror

2.5

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty 2023 movie Video Icon

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Comedy • Romance

Jawan 2023 movie Video Icon

Jawan

Action • Thriller

4

Explore More

General Trending Topics

General Trending Topics

List of all Topics

Explore More

Explore More
All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
×
Advertisement
close