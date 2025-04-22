Box Office: Ahead of Ground Zero, here's analyzing collections of last 5 theatrical outings of Emraan Hashmi

Actor Emraan Hashmi is set to make his silver screen comeback with the war drama Ground Zero, releasing on April 25, 2025, nearly 1.5 years after the actor’s last venture, Tiger 3. Ground Zero also stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in the lead, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar.

As the film is set to release very soon in theaters, let’s take a look at the actor’s last five theatrical releases and their box office performances.

Advertisement

1. Tiger 3

Tiger 3, the last big-scale spy universe entertainer from YRF, was led by a leading cast of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film was an underperformer at the box office. It collected Rs 260.25 crore in India net, still proving to be a hit venture.

2. Selfiee

Selfiee is a comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. It was directed by Raj Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions and also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. However, it proved to be a box office disaster, collecting only Rs 17.25 crore in India net at the box office.

3. Chehre

Chehre was a mystery thriller released with heavy restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. It was directed by Rumi Jaffery, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, and several others as its leading star cast. This film also became a disaster, collecting only Rs 5 crore at the box office.

Advertisement

Watch the Ground Zero trailer

4. Mumbai Saga

Mumbai Saga was a much-hyped action crime thriller helmed by Sanjay Gupta. The film featured a multistarrer cast of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rohit Roy, Prateik Babbar, Amole Gupte, and Gulshan Grover. Unfortunately, the film disappointed the audience, ended its run with a disastrous verdict, and collected Rs 17.25 crore in India net.

5. The Body

The Body, released in 2021, marked the debut of popular Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph. The film was led by Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Vedhika, and Sobhita Dhulipala as its star cast. It was also the last theatrical release of actor Rishi Kapoor. Unfortunately, it proved a box office disaster with Rs 3.50 crore in India net.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ground Zero Advance Box Office Update: When do bookings open for Emraan Hashmi's war drama? Deets inside