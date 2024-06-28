Maharaj: Siddharth P Malhotra lauds Shanoo Sharma for film’s apt casting ft Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari

Siddharth P Malhotra's latest film, Maharaj, has been creating a buzz online. This movie not only marks the acting debut of Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan's son, but also features talented actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari Wagh. The audience has been showering praise on the performances of these actors, and the director himself credits the success to the perfect casting choices.

In a statement shared, Siddharth P Malhotra heaped praises on the casting director, Shanoo Sharma for the apt selection of actors in the recently-released, Maharaj. He underlined the fact that casting is equally important to direction.

Siddharth articulated his belief, stating had it not been for the “apt cast”, the direction wouldn’t have the kind of impact that one aims to have as a filmmaker on the audience. He went on to recall how he and the casting director had a detailed discussion on the right choice of actors for the film.

“Shanoo Sharma and I had an extensive discussion on who would be the right fit to play Jadunath Maharaj and Karsandas Mulji, and we found them in Jaideep Ahlawat and Junaid Khan, respectively. Junaid has definitely inherited his father's strong work ethic and acting talent,” Malhotra said.

“Jaideep, on the other hand, is such a power-packed performer that he elevates every scene he's in. Shalini and Sharvari make an impact in every frame they're a part of. Couldn't have asked for a better cast, a better team," he further stated.

Siddharth P Malhotra pens appreciation post on social media

In addition to this, Malhotra also dropped a series of pictures to pen an appreciation post for Shanoo. In the post, he stated, "They say you have half the battle won when your casting is done right. May it be #wearefamily #hichki or #maharaj the one common title and factor is my angel @shanoosharmarahihai she hears the script sometimes even before the producer or others do."

About Maharaj

Maharaj marked Siddharth P Malhotra's return to the director's chair, nearly 6 years after Rani Mukerji’s Hichki. The film was released on Netflix on June 21, 2024, after facing a legal battle. The period drama film is based on a real-life historical court case, where a bold journalist questions an honored leader’s immoral behavior. The film is backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.

