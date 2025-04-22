Saif Ali Khan invests in luxurious ‘home away from home’ in Qatar; says ‘the most important thing is that it’s very safe’

Saif Ali Khan is the proud owner of multiple properties, including his posh house in the Bandra vicinity of Mumbai. Well, the actor has added another luxurious haven to his kitty by buying a property in Qatar. At a recent event, Khan stated that the most important thing is that his ‘home away from home’ is very safe. Read on!

On April 21, 2025, Saif Ali Khan attended an event in Mumbai. At the press meet, the actor revealed that he has invested in a holiday home or a “second home” in Qatar. When asked what are the thinks he likes about his new abode, the Hum Tum star expressed that it’s not very far away and it’s easily accessible. “And then the other thing is, the most important thing is that it’s very safe and it feels very good to be there," News 18 quoted Khan saying.

While interacting with the media, the husband of Kareena Kapoor Khan also stated that it’s just a really lovely place to live as it’s located on an island within an island, which is very luxurious and beautiful. Sharing what led him to narrow down the property as his new home, the Tanhaji actor stated that the views, the food, the lifestyle, and the pace of living are some of the reasons why he chose the property.

Earlier, when the Sacred Games actor went to shoot for a project, he stayed at the property. This is when he was amazed by the mixture of privacy and luxury. “I mean, literally in a nutshell, it felt like home away from home, so that made it very easy,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming heist action thriller film, Jewel Thief-The Heist Begins. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the Netflix movies also feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor, and is set to premiere on the streaming giant on April 25, 2025.

