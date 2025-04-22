Ground Zero Advance Box Office Update: When do bookings open for Emraan Hashmi's war drama? Deets inside

Ground Zero Advance Box Office Update: Emraan Hashmi was last seen on the big screen as an evil antagonist in Tiger 3 (2023), also starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Making his comeback, the actor would be next seen in Ground Zero, a real-life event-based war drama. Ground Zero is set to release in theaters very soon on 25 April 2025. As the release day comes closer, the team is set to start the advance bookings for the film next Wednesday, i.e., 23 April 2025.

Ground Zero features Emraan Hashmi in an entirely different face from his typical image of a lover boy. The actor plays a soldier for the first time in his nearly 22-year-long career. The film also features Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in the lead. Ground Zero is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, headed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Ground Zero follows the events of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, after which Emraan’s character moves on to an operation with his team to catch the terrorist organization behind it. The trailer for the film was released earlier on 7 April 2025, giving the audience hopes of an exciting real-life-inspired action thriller filled with loads of patriotism.

While just over 2 days remain for the film’s release, the team of Ground Zero has barely been involved in any huge-level marketing. Additionally, there are already two big Bollywood films running in theaters: Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 and Sunny Deol’s Jaat. While both these films combined carry the Indian box office, Ground Zero would surely have to prove to be a strong contender to get some considerable results.

Watch the Ground Zero trailer

Despite the box office battle Ground Zero has to face, positive word-of-mouth can surely help the film to elevate its post-release hype. Post the release of Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi would be seen making his Telugu debut in the Pawan Kalyan-led action entertainer They Call Him OG, followed by the Goodachari sequel titled G2, both films releasing later in 2025. The actor also has the much-awaited sequel Awarapan 2 in his pipeline for next year.

