Raid 2: Yo Yo Honey Singh recalls Ajay Devgn's reaction when rapper arrived 4 hours late to shoot for Singham Again's Aata Majhi Satakli; 'Mujhe laga aaj mujhe maar…'

Ajay Devgn and Yo Yo Honey Singh collaborated for the track Aata Majhi Satakli from Singham Again. Yet again, the two artists joined hands and were recently seen at the launch of the song Money Money from Ajay’s Raid 2. At the event, Singh revealed Ajay’s reaction when he came 4 hours late to shoot for the Singham Again track. Check it out!

Advertisement

On April 22, 2025, the peppy track, Money Money, the upcoming movie, Raid 2, was launched. At the event, Ajay Devgn was joined by Yo Yo Honey Singh, who lent his voice to the song. During the launch, the singer-rapper revealed how the senior Bollywood actor responded when he arrived four hours late to film the track, Aata Majhi Satakli, from Singham Again.

In the viral clip posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, Honey Singh shared, “Aata Majhi Satakli ke set pe main 4 ghante late tha. Lekin sir mujhey itne aram se mile, itne cool se mile. (I came four hours late to the sets of Aata Majhi Satakli. But sir met me with calm and cool.)”

Singh further added, “Mujhe laga aaj mujhe maar padne wali hai. (I thought I would be getting bashed for it.)” But despite Honey being late, Ajay didn’t scold him but sat with him for 10–15 minutes. Since then, the Blue Eyes singer became a bigger fan of the Sooryavanshi actor.

Advertisement

The singer-rapper further revealed that Devgn didn’t say anything to him on that day. Hence, when they started working on the song, Money Money, from Ajay’s Raid 2, he came on time to this set. The Brown Rang singer further expressed, “Maine apni galatiya sudhari hai kaafi in saare logon se seekh k kyunki agar lambe chalna hai… (I have rectified my mistakes by learning from these people, if I have to go a long way in the industry.)”

Coming to Raid 2, it’s an upcoming crime-thriller, helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The sequel to the 2018 film, Raid, stars Ajay along with Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. The mass entertainer is scheduled to release on the big screens on May 1, 2025.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 OTT Release: Here’s where you can watch Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh’s crime thriller after its theatrical run