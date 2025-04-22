Box Office: Will Ground Zero be able to combat Kesari 2 and Jaat in theaters this Friday?

For the busy April, the next and final Friday of the month marks the release of Emraan Hashmi’s war drama film Ground Zero. The actor, known for his on-screen lover boy image, plays a soldier for the first time in his career in the film inspired by real-life events. Emraan Hashmi returns to the big screen with this film, 1.5 years after Tiger 3.

Ground Zero vs Kesari 2 vs Jaat

Set to release on 25th April, this Emraan Hashmi film has two big hurdles standing in its way in the form of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 and Sunny Deol’s Jaat, both of which are currently running with a healthy pace at the box office. While Jaat will enter the third week of its release, Kesari 2 will be in its second week from next Friday.

Kesari 2 has collected Rs 33.25 crore India net in the 4 days of its release, while the 12-day total of Jaat stands at Rs 73.05 crore India net. Neither movie is an extraordinarily big grosser, but it still attracts a decent audience. While for the Emraan Hashmi starrer, the hype is at a very low stage compared to its two competitors. The major factor behind its restricted hype is the lack of any big or effective marketing tactics.

If the case remains the same for Ground Zero in the coming days, it may surely find it difficult to hold its own against the two biggies compared to itself. However, the tables could turn for this Emraan Hashmi film if it is met with a positive reception by the audience in the opening weekend of its release. At the same time, the film should not have any problems in being divided among several screens or shows.

Watch the Ground Zero trailer

Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero has very little time to prove itself as a considerable foe, as in its second week, it would have to face Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited Raid 2 in theaters. Raid 2 releases in cinemas on May 1, 2025.

If received with a positive word-of-mouth, the Emraan Hashmi film would surely find its audience on a certain level, even if affected by the three surrounding releases. In the longer run, success or failure would entirely depend on the film’s fate.

