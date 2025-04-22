Box Office: Can Andaz Apna Apna's re-release emerge as MAJOR theatrical success amidst competition from Ground Zero?

While April is about to end soon, Bollywood releases from this month are yet to end. The upcoming Friday i.e. 25th April marks two new releases coming from Hindi cinema in the form of Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero, a war-drama, and the comical cult classic Andaz Apna Apna from 1994, led by the duo Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Advertisement

While Andaz Apna Apna steps into the trend of re-releasing popular Hindi movies from decades ago, Ground Zero is a new and exciting release on the content front. As both the films are set to face each other head-to-head, can Andaz Apna Apna put up a theatrical success in front of the Emraan Hashmi starrer?

Can Andaz Apna Apna become a hit against Ground Zero?

Among the two new rivals Andaz Apna Apna and Ground Zero, the multistarrer comedy film has a better chance of attracting the audience at the box office. Recent times have proved that a film supported by years or decades full of appreciation attracts audiences in theaters, with several examples like Tumbbad, Sanam Teri Kasam and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani supporting this, if not every single re-release.

The same is the case with Andaz Apna Apna. Even though the cult comedy was a flop upon initial release, it developed a huge fanbase for itself nationwide. This same fanbase gives it an upper hand in the clash. While this is difficult as the legacy doesn’t generate automatic hype, Andaz Apna Apna can surely be successful if the targeted cult audience shows up for the film at the ticket windows.

Advertisement

As for the Emraan Hashmi film, it could attract a better audience if Andaz Apna Apna doesn’t manage to reach its required audience in huge numbers. Additionally, positive word-of-mouth from Ground Zero can be a huge help in overtaking the Friday release. If by any chance Ground Zero fails to be noticed or the legacy of Andaz Apna Apna works in its favour, the 1994 comedy would develop a better chance to come out as a success.

Watch the Andaz Apna Apna trailer

Ground Zero led by Emraan Hashmi is based on the real-life army operations following the 2001 parliament attacks. Andaz Apna Apna is a memorable comedy drama starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, and others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Can Andaz Apna Apna re-release help Salman Khan regain his reputation?