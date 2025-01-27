The Family Man 3: Jaideep Ahlawat to lock horns with Manoj Bajpayee in upcoming season? Here’s what we know

Filmmaker duo Raj & DK created the iconic TV series The Family Man, which has been entertaining audiences with its last two seasons. Last year, the makers delighted fans by announcing Season 3 of the successful series. It was also revealed that acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat would be joining the ensemble cast. Now, a report suggests that he will be pitted against the protagonist, played by Manoj Bajpayee. Read on!

Ever since the news broke that Jaideep Ahlawat would be joining the cast of The Family Man Season 3 , fans have been eager to know every detail about his character. An industry insider recently spoke to Filmfare and revealed that in the upcoming season, Jaideep Ahlawat ’s character will be locking horns with Manoj Bajpayee .

The source stated that Ahlawat has a very prominent role in The Family Man Season 3. “His character will go up against Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikanth, and audiences will get to watch these two legends of the screen play off each other’s energies,” the informer said. However, they added that revealing anything about the character arcs and key storylines of the unreleased show would be unfair.

In an earlier interview, Manoj Bajpayee shared that after the team wraps up production of the upcoming season by December 2024, post-production work will begin. However, it will take several months before the team completes the entire process and releases the show.

Advertisement

While speaking to The Lallantop, Bajpayee said, “Ek lamba chauda time hota hai, mere khayal se agle Diwali ke aas-paas aa jana chahiye.” (A long period goes into it. I believe it should release around Diwali 2025.) Reports indicate that Season 3 will bring back important original cast members, including Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha.

After the success of Season 1, the makers brought actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on board as the antagonist in Season 2. While not much can be revealed about Jaideep’s character, it will undoubtedly be exciting to see him pitted against the protagonist.

For more updates on the release of The Family Man Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: The Family Man 3: Manoj Bajpayee shares release and shooting update of much-loved show's upcoming season