Kota Factory Season 3 Review: Jitendra Kumar's examination based dramedy passes with distinction marks

Name: Kota Factory Season 3

Director: Pratish Mehta

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Tillotama Shome, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, Alam Khan, Rajesh Kumar

Rating: 3.5/5

Where To Watch: Netflix

Plot:

Kota Factory Season 3 continues from where Season 2 ends. The students diligently prepare for their exams while dealing with personal problems. Their tuition teacher Jeetu Bhaiyya (Jitendra Kumar) has his own issues to battle.

Will the students clear the examination? Will Jeetu Bhaiyya continue as a teacher at Aimers? Watch Season 3 of Kota Factory to find out.

What works for Kota Factory Season 3

Kota Factory Season 3, much like other seasons, remains very specific and doesn't try to beat around the bush. While it remains specific, it also goes to places it didn't go to, previously. Financial and mental stress is highlighted in the most real way. The season 3, very beautifully shows how and why studies and relationships are extremely difficult to co-exist and co-manage. At various instances, a subtle reminder is given to not belittle any competitive examination, because each of them is challenging in their own way.

Whenever Jeetu bhaiyya is at his most vulnerable, the show becomes more compelling to watch. In the third season, it is shown that Jeetu Bhaiyya, someone who calmly deals with the stress that students are under, is the one frequently losing his cool. He is secretly taking therapy and this helps demonstrate that everyone deals with problems and no one is invincible. Since Jeetu Bhaiyya is the one taking therapy, taking therapy is no longer seen as a taboo.

There is jealousy and there are ego clashes but every student, in the process, become a better version of their selves and that's what one loves to see. The ending of the third season is poetic and one couldn't have asked for a better end.

What doesn't work for Kota Factory Season 3

Kota Factory Season 3 does sometimes get formulaic. Between the few giant leaps that the show manages to take, it gets stuck in its own routine structure that it built over the first two seasons. However, the leaps that the show takes are much bigger, due to which season 3 can be seen as a significant upgrade over the previous seasons, which are very good in their own right.

Watch the Kota Factory Season 3 Trailer

Performances in Kota Factory Season 3:

Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiyya is exceptional. He brings depth and much needed vulnerability to his performance and that works wonders.

Tillotama Shome as the chemistry teacher is wonderful. Her presence only makes the show a much better watch.

Mayur More as Vaibhav, essays his role as well as the first two seasons. The scene where he breaks completely loose could have done with slightly better execution.

Ranjan Raj as Balmukund is brilliant. He brings simplicity to the show.

Alam Khan as Uday is fun and cheerful as always. There's no Kota Factory without Uday.

Rajesh Kumar as Gagan sir delivers a very mature performance. He is an important part of the ensemble.

Harish Peddinti as Bablu is heartwarming.

Ahsaas Channa as Shivangi has more to do in Season 3. She is dependable as always.

Revathi Pillai as Vartika is a breath of fresh air. She lights up the screen with her screen presence.

Every supporting character in the show lends strong support and makes it the massively loved show that it is.

Final Verdict of Kota Factory Season 3:

Kota Factory Season 3 is not just a great addition to the show that Kota Factory is, but is perhaps its best season yet. It touches upon very important topics that need to be given deep thought to. The show takes giant leaps but still stays true to its roots.

You can watch Kota Factory Season 3 on Netflix now.

