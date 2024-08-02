WATCH: Taapsee Pannu asks THIS wish for husband Mathias Boe as she cuts her birthday cake; says, 'Inko next time thoda jyada mauka dena...'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu marked her 37th birthday in style on Thursday (August 1), enjoying the occasion in Paris with her husband Mathias Boe and her sister Shagun Pannu. She shared glimpses of the festive celebration with her fans.

Taapsee Pannu, currently relishing a charming trip to Paris, has also been actively supporting her husband, former Olympic medalist Mathias Boe, at the 2024 Olympic Games. For those who might not know, Mathias Boe is a prominent badminton professional and the current coach and trainer for Indian players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. This week, Taapsee was seen cheering for them at the Paris Olympics matches.

The actress shared a clip from her birthday celebration with her husband Mathias Boe and her sister Shagun Pannu. In the caption, she humorously noted, "If not start, the end of the day can be with a cake." In the video, Taapsee jokingly comments on a mistake with the cake's date, telling Mathias that he could have written her age below her birth year instead of alongside it, making it seem as if she was born in 1937, which isn’t the case. Her playful exchange with Mathias captures the fun and relatable dynamics of many couples.

Just before cutting her cake, Taapsee also prayed for her husband to get more opportunities to plan things better for her next birthday. In the video, she can be heard saying, “Bhagwan ji, please inko next time thoda sa jyada mauka dena mere birthday ka planning karne ka.” Her sister Shagun recorded the moment.

Advertisement

Taapsee also posted a summary of her birthday celebrations on Instagram, reflecting on life lessons learned from sports. She wrote, “Hmph.. today was the day I had to remind myself what sports has taught me in life. No matter how disappointing the loss is, gather yourself and SHOW UP the next day. Because you don’t fail when you lose, you fail when you give up. Lived by this logic for years gone by and for years to come, not giving up on myself ever #LeoWoman Also we age well that way #RaniInParis #BirthdayInParis.”

Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur this March. In a recent interview with Fever FM, she disclosed that Mathias proposed to her nine years ago, and they remained engaged until their wedding this year. She said, "I said yes to his proposal nine years back. It is probably one of the longest engagements in the history of sorts."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Taapsee Pannu, who debuted in Hindi cinema with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, was last seen in Dunki. Her upcoming projects include Khel Khel Mein and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.

ALSO READ: Did you know Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathias Boe proposed to her 9 years ago? actress calls it 'one of longest engagements in history'