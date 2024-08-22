Taapsee Pannu reveals she has never seen hubby Mathias Boe play badminton live: ‘Very stressful to watch him…’

Taapsee Pannu married her long-time partner Mathias Boe in a private ceremony in Udaipur in March 2024. In a recent interview, The Khel Khel Mein actress revealed that she has never seen Boe played live as she finds it stressful to watch fast-paced matches. She recently traveled to the Paris Olympics to support Mathias as he coached the men's doubles badminton team.

In a chat with ANI, Taapsee mentioned that this might be the last Olympics that Mathias is involved in, which made her decide to attend. She explained that “This might be the last Olympics that Mathias is a part of. So that's why I was also like okay, I never went to see him play because I didn't want to. Because it was very stressful to see him play live”.

Over the years they were together, she only attended 2-3 Super Series tournaments but avoided the major ones. However, since Mathias is now a coach rather than a player, she found it relatively less stressful and felt it was important to seize this last opportunity to see him in action.

The Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actress addressed concerns about being trolled for her husband's potential losses, similar to how Anushka Sharma was often blamed for her husband Virat Kohli's poor cricket performances. She explained that she wasn't worried, as she had come to realize that trolling is inevitable, regardless of one's actions.

Pannu reflected that trolling has become a part of everyone's life lately, and she believes that being trolled indicates her relevance. She noted that if she weren't relevant, people wouldn't spend time or energy on her, and in a way, she views the negativity as a sign that she's worth their attention.

On the work front, Pannu was last seen in Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal, and Fardeen Khan. Up next, she will be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. The investigative comedy, written and directed by Breathe Into The Shadows co-writer Arshad Syed, stars Taapsee as a bold and spirited cop. Pratik Gandhi takes on the role of a chauvinistic character who is forced to embark on a wild and chaotic journey with Taapsee's character, whose outlook on life starkly contrasts with his own.

