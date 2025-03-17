Meet actor who left IT job for modeling; worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and went on to deliver Rs 400 cr film

A talented and versatile actress, she has made a mark in Indian cinema with her powerful performances across multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. Known for choosing unconventional and strong female-centric roles.

We are talking about none other than Taapsee Pannu. Born on August 1, 1987, in Delhi in a Jat Sikh family, Taapsee Pannu's father, Dilmohan Singh Pannu, is a retired real estate agent, and her mother Nirmaljeet Kaur Pannu is a homemaker. She also has a younger sister, Shagun Pannu, who is a wedding planner.

Taapsee completed her schooling at Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar before pursuing a degree in Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology.

Before stepping into the entertainment industry, she briefly worked as a software engineer. However, her passion for modeling soon took over, eventually paving the way for her successful acting career.

Pannu began her acting career with the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam. Following her debut, she went on to appear in nearly ten films across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam industries.

Her second film, the 2011 Tamil drama Aadukalam, featured her alongside Dhanush. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film received critical acclaim and secured six National Film Awards.

Taapsee Pannu entered Bollywood in 2013 with the comedy film Chashme Baddoor, but it was her action-packed cameo in the 2015 thriller Baby that brought her widespread recognition.

She later won the hearts of audiences with her powerful performances in films like Pink, Thappad, Mulk, Badla, and Manmarziyaan. Among her most successful films, Dunki grossed Rs 425 crore worldwide, while Mission Mangal earned Rs 280 crore worldwide, solidifying her position as a bankable star in the industry.

Up next, she will appear in the Netflix film Gandhari, for which she recently announced the completion of filming.

On the personal front, Pannu married Danish badminton player-turned-coach Mathias Boe in a private ceremony in Udaipur on March 23, 2024.

The wedding was an intimate affair, attended only by close family and friends. It remained a well-kept secret until days later, when photos and videos from the wedding and sangeet ceremony surfaced on social media, confirming the news.