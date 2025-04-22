Gandhari: How did Taapsee Pannu come on board for action film? Kanika Dhillon reveals

After their successful outings with the Haseen Dillruba franchise, Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon are set to collaborate in the upcoming action film, Gandhari. While the release date of the film is yet to be announced, the writer-producer of the film, Dhillon, talked about the upcoming revenge film and revealed how the actress came on board for it.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Kanika Dhillon revealed that the revenge drama is about a mother-child relationship.

Reflecting on the idea of Gandhari, she shared, "This is about a different sort of fear, or rather fierceness as a human being. To what extent can a mother go to protect her child?" further emphasizing that action is an "exciting genre" that she hadn’t done before.

She further talked about collaborating with Taapsee Pannu and mentioned that the actress was also keen on doing a film in a similar genre.

"She was also in the right frame of mind that she wanted to do an action film. So, it just kind of happened at the right time," she said. Dhillon noted that as artists and as people, they are also ready to delve into an emotional and driven story like Gandhari.

In addition to this, Kanika Dhillon also shared her contradictory views on the popular idea of people not accepting women-led action or mass films. She believed that the onus is not on the audience to accept or not, but on the makers to tell the story in a certain way.

According to her, it is more of a creator's internal conflict than an audience preference. She stressed that the audience is open to connecting to a well-told story, and such a story always finds an audience.

While there have been several films based on mothers fighting for their children before Gandhari, Kanika is not guarded by any comparisons. She stated that every mother and child's relationship is unique, and similarly, emotion in their story is universal while being unique.

She stressed that every mother shares a bond with her child that is unmatchable and unique, that it can't be replicated in another mother-child bond.

Directed by Devashish Makhija, Gandhari will also feature Ishwak Singh in a key role. It is set to release later this year on Netflix.

