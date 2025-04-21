5 underdog movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 that exceeded audiences' expectations: Haseen Dilruba to Sanam Teri Kasam

Among the scores of movies released every year, there are a handful of films that don’t appear promising to the audience for multiple reasons. However, it’s only after their release on the big screens or OTT that the viewers get to know that it’s a masterpiece and an underdog of the entertainment industry.

5 movies on OTT that exceeded the expectations of the audience:

1. Haseen Dilruba

Where to watch: Netflix

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane’s Haseen Dillruba was released on Netflix. While the movie didn’t grab enough eyeballs prior to its release, it became a rage among cinephiles after making its way to the streaming platform. The 2021 romantic thriller film was loved so much that, on popular demand, a sequel titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba was released in August 2024.

2. Khufiya

Where to watch: Netflix

Khufiya is another underdog movie that received positive reviews for the performances, screenplay, and direction. The 2023 spy thriller film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Azmeri Haque Badhon. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel, Escape to Nowhere.

3. Dial 100

Where to watch: Zee5

Directed by Rensil D'Silva, Dial 100 is a thriller drama featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi Tanwar. The 2021 movie, which is loosely inspired by the Danish film The Guilty, showcased how an overworked police officer helps solve a complicated case.

4. Kahaani

Where to watch: Prime Video

Kahaani is a tale about a pregnant woman who goes in search of her missing husband in Kolkata during the festival of Durga Puja. The 2012 action thriller, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, features Vidya Balan in the lead role. She is joined by Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indraneil Sengupta, and Saswata Chatterjee.

5. Sanam Teri Kasam

Where to watch: Zee5

Sanam Teri Kasam is a heartbreaking love story that is sure to touch even the toughest of hearts. The romantic drama featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in their Hindi film debuts didn’t make a huge impact when it was originally released in 2016. However, when it was re-released in February 2025, the movie was one of the highest-grossing re-released Indian films.

