Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu wraps shoot of Netflix action thriller; says ‘Some bruises give a feeling of contentment like…’
Taapsee Pannu is set to star in the action thriller Gandhari and she recently shared a special post after wrapping up the shoot of the Netflix movie.
In 2024, it was announced that Taapsee Pannu is returning for another Netflix film after Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Gandhari is an action thriller that explores the bond between a mother and a child. Taapsee has now shared a special post as she wrapped up the shoot of the film. She expressed that some bruises give a feeling of satisfaction to the next level.
Today, March 17, 2025, Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the wrap of her upcoming movie Gandhari. The first slide was a still from the film in which she was standing between a group of kids. The next photo showed the actress posing with her team, which included actor Ishwak Singh, writer-producer Kanika Dhillon, and director Devashish Makhija.
Taapsee also posted a picture of the cake that had the film’s title and ‘It’s a wrap!’ written on it. The last slide showed her striking a powerful pose with Kanika.
In the caption, Taapsee wrote, “If there is a NOS mode for human body i experienced it in this film, If there is something called running on fuel of grit and determination, i saw it in this film. If there is something called unified goal of ‘make it happen’ i felt it in this film.”
Se continued, “Every time i decide to go against the tide i forget there is a price to pay, a burnout like never before, but some bruises give a feeling of contentment like never before. We gave it all! Bringing it to u soon…. Our #Gandhari.”
Taapsee Pannu’s wrap up post for Gandhari:
Ishwak Singh, who is famous for his role as Imran Ansari in the series Paatal Lok, also shared a post after Gandhari’s wrap. He posted pictures with Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon.
The caption read, “And just like that, this incredible journey comes to an end. What a ride it has been—full of passion, hard work, and unforgettable memories. Can’t wait for you all to experience the magical world of Gandhari!” Have a look!
Gandhari will premiere on Netflix but the release date is yet to be announced.
