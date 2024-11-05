7 new Cotton saree blouse designs inspired by celebs like Sobhita Dhulipala and Sonam Kapoor to slay your desi game

Cotton sarees are not limited to summer months or working hours, they can be worn to enhance beauty any time of the year without any effort. Here’s the catch, the saree gets completed by the blouse. A fun blouse can add a twist to a simple cotton saree and make it chic and memorable. So, let’s go over some cool and easy, 7 cotton saree blouse designs that will help you take your cotton saree to the next level. These blouses are not only clothing items but statements! Look to explore them.

Trendy cotton saree blouse designs

A checkered blouse

The checkered blouse like Anushka Sharma works wonders for a plain cotton saree! It lends a fashionable old school touch to the whole look without any effort. Use big checks in vibrant contrasting colors- like say traditional black and white or blues and reds with a twist which makes it jazzier.

This blouse design is ideal for solid cotton sarees as the focus becomes the blouse rather than the whole outfit. Complete the look with chunky earrings or layers of chains to nip the vintage meets contemporary style. No matter if it is smaller sizes of gingham checked or bigger blocks, any checkered blouse is a pull on in achieving stylish yet playful looks in cotton sarees!

Waistcoat blouse

A cotton saree worn with a waistcoat blouse like Taapsee Pannu's is a trendy cotton saree blouse. Choose a tailored and fitted waistcoat blouse with buttons at the front in brown and earthy tones not forgetting the patterns that will accentuate your saree. A waistcoat blouse can be worn over a cotton saree sleeveless or short-sleeved and it will create a gorgeous look enhancing the elegance and making it suitable for even corporate events or meetings. Pair it with minimal jewelry to keep the focus on this unique style choice and let your saree game exude charm.

Sheer sleeve blouse

Wearing a sheer-sleeve blouse like Nayanthara with a cotton saree is an impressive way to enhance your traditional outfit with elegance. The thin and airy sleeves create a stark contrast with the cotton material, which is heavy and textured, lending a touch of elegance without overshadowing the plain look of the saree.

You may also opt for sheer full sleeves with small, embroidered designs or some patterns to add some spice yet remain classy. This type of blouse is ideal for daytime functions or even informal dinners where you do not want to try very hard for an attractive look. Team it up with minimal accessories and no makeup look, and you will boast of an elegant, contemporary outfit that is also classic!

Matching blouse with saree

Pairing a cotton saree with a similar color and pattern blouse like Sobhita Dhulipala is one of those classic combinations that can’t go wrong. Whenever you choose a blouse fabric, color, and design that matches the saree, it creates a pleasant flow that adds to the simplicity and elegance of a saree. This method is useful with both printed and solid cotton sarees as it allows the design and texture to take stage. It’s a simple cotton saree blouse but classic as well.

This timeless combination is also ideal for parties or any other events when you want to look prim and proper, and more so, you do not have to think too much about what to wear!

Contrasting blouse

Wearing a contrast blouse with a cotton saree like Shilpa Shetty is possibly the most creative and center stage way to saree! Saree may be plain without any bright prints or colors, but it can easily be turned playful with a contrasting colored and funky design blouse. For example, a bright yellow embellished blouse would go very well with a dull gray saree or a deep maroon swirl blouse with a light pastel shade saree.

You can even mix patterns like a striped or floral blouse with solid printed saree. This type of blouse is perfect for casual outings with friends or festive gatherings, almost everyone longs to wear a contrast blouse with a cotton saree for that effortlessly chic look!

Buttoned blouse

A buttoned blouse like Sonam Kapoor paired with a cotton saree looks so sweet and classy, carrying a whiff of the vintage days with it! Be it an entire row of front buttons or something exclusive on one side, this style offers a tailored look, highly sophisticated. Try going for some showy buttons like wood or metallic to add to that dash.

A buttoned-up collar gives structure, and buttoned-down sleeves give a very stylish and versatile look which can be rolled up or down. This is suitable for office wear or casual events, where the buttoned blouse is paired with a cotton saree to provide a refined, classy ensemble which is comfortable and stylish.

Full sleeve blouse

Cotton sarees look graceful and sophisticated when worn with a full sleeve blouse. The long sleeve blouse like Mrunal Thakur adds a touch of elegance which is perfectly complemented with a cotton blouse. If you wish to go for a traditional touch, select plain or slightly printed fabrics done in earthy shades, along with a simple pattern sleeve but embroidered cuffs add a modern touch. Full sleeve combinations are best worn in cold seasons.

And there you have it, seven cotton saree blouse designs! Are you ready to excitingly reload your saree collection?

