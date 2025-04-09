Did you know Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati was advised against doing the movie? Actor spills the beans

Trigger Warning: This article mentions abuse and domestic violence.

Taapsee Pannu gave an impactful performance in the 2020 drama film Thappad. In the movie, director Anubhav Sinha narrates a woman's tale of fighting societal bias and injustice for her self-respect. The movie also features Pavail Gulati, who plays a negative character in the film, which was highly lauded. But did you know he was advised not to play that part in the movie? Read on!

Pavail Gulati played supporting characters in Kalank and Ghost Stories before he finally gained the spotlight for his portrayal of Vikram Sabharwal in Thappad. In the movie, he is seen playing the husband of Amrita Sabharwal (played by Taapsee Pannu), who slaps his wife at a party. His derogatory act led to her parting ways with him and fighting for her dignity.

Even though his portrayal of an abusive husband was lauded by many, he was advised not to work in it. "The worst advice I had gotten was when somebody had read the script of 'Thappad' and told me not to do it. I was supposed to listen to that person, and I am glad I didn't listen to that person," the actor told IANS.

In the same chat, the Made in Heaven actor recalled the best advice he received from the film's director, Anubhav Sinha. Gulati stated that the filmmaker told him that if he delivered a hit movie, there would also be times when his films would flop. Hence, he should not take it as 'This is it.' "Life will go on. So don't get too happy with success, and don't get too sad when things are not looking up," Sinha told Pavail.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pavail Gulati was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's Deva. In Rosshan Andrrews's action-thriller, he played the role of ACP Rohan D'Silva.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

