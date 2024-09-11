7 mismatch outfits to turn fashion rules upside down, from clash of prints to colors

Life is too short to play it safe, especially when it comes to fashion. The era of perfectly coordinated outfits is so yesterday. Today, it’s all about embracing mismatched outfits, which means mixing and matching the unmatchable and walking down the street like you are on a runway.

The real magic of mismatch happens when patterns collide, and colors clash. If you are also looking to embrace this magic and create a look that’s uniquely yours, here are 7 mismatched outfits inspired by Bollywood celebs to help you out.

7 mismatch outfits

Mismatch of prints

Mixing prints, such as stripes and polka dots like Tamannaah Bhatia, is a fun way to add personality to your look. You can start with a neutral base, like black and white stripes paired with polka dots in similar tones. Alternatively, you can let one print dominate. If you want to make a bold statement, go all out with a striped skirt or pants paired with a polka dot blouse, or vice versa. To complete the look, style it with solid-colored shoes or a jacket for an extra edge, and mix and match your prints with pride.

Shirt and corset

Layering a corset with a shirt like Deepika Padukone's is a chic way to mismatch an outfit and blend structure with softness. Start with a crisp white button-down shirt for a classic base. Choose a corset that contrasts in color or texture- think a black satin corset for a sleek look or a lace one for some femininity. Cinch the corset on the waist and let the shirt collar peep out. You can pair it with high-waist trousers, jeans, or a skirt to balance the proportions. Finish the look with minimal accessories, and let the corset be the star of your outfit.

Color theory mismatch

Creating a color theory-inspired mismatch outfit involves playing with contrasting colors from different areas of the color wheel to create a vibrant look. Select complementary colors on the color wheel, such as blue and orange, red and green, or red and pink, like Samantha. For a bold mismatch, pair a royal blue top with orange pants. You can also add a third pop of color with bright accessories like teal shoes, a yellow accessory, or a purple bag. This will create a bold and harmonious look.

Shimmery skirt with striped shirt

Pairing a shimmery skirt with a striped shirt is another smart yet mismatch outfit. Like Ananya Panday, go for a metallic or sequined skirt to add glam, and balance it with classic striped shirts in neutral tones like black or white. You can tuck the shirt into a skirt to define your waist, or consider adding a belt for some extra flair. Complete the look with ankle boots, sleek heels, or minimal accessories to let the shimmer and stripes shine. This mismatch outfit is perfect for a stylish day-to-night transition.

A mismatch fusion of traditional and modern

If you want to create a mismatch outfit with traditional and modern fusion, choose a fitted turtleneck in a solid color like Aditi that complements or contrasts the lehenga skirt. If your lehenga has a lot of embellishments or patterns, wear a simple turtleneck to ensure that attention is directed at the skirt. Tuck this top into the skirt for an elegant look, and add a statement belt to highlight your waist. Accessorize with big earrings or a striking necklace, and complete the style with traditional juttis or heels. This combination is ideal for a modern but sophisticated festive appearance.

A denim shirt with saree

Pair a denim shirt with a saree like Tapsee Pannu for a unique mismatch outfit. Opt for a denim shirt in a classic blue wash. Drape your saree as usual, but instead of a traditional blouse, button up your denim shirt and tuck it in neatly at the waist. To add some accessories, layer up some statement necklaces or stack oxidized bracelets. This mismatched outfit will create a totally off-beat statement.

Solid pants with quirky blazer

This kind of mismatched but harmonious fashion statement can be achieved by pairing solid color pants with some off-beat prints like Alia Bhatt. It is something most people would consider very classy. In choosing the type of solid pants you want, opt for bold, bright, or neutrally colored ones like black and white, which will fit the print perfectly against them. For the top part, pick out prints like those that are abstract in layout, graphic icons, or fun design patterns. To balance, ensure that one color of print matches the pants.

So, when you dress up next time, avoid wearing matching pairs. Instead, search your closet for the most unique and bold pieces of clothing and pleasingly combine them. The best mismatched outfits are based on creative and daring concepts that make you feel confident and unique.

