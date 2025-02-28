Box Office: Revisiting Taapsee Pannu's Thappad at the box office on 5 years release anniversary

The Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati starrer iconic Thappad released on 28 February, 2020, exactly 5 years ago from today. This Anubhav Sinha directorial made headlines on its release for many reasons, with the primary one being to show a woman’s struggle of getting away from a difficult marriage.

Including both Taapsee Pannu’s performance and Sinha’s direction, the film proved to be a hard-hitting drama making its place among the hearts of both the critics and the neutral cinegoing audience. Post its release, even though the film did not manage to leave a mark on the box office but later became a film bigger than its box office numbers.

The Achievements of Thappad

The film got appreciation from a wide range of audience from all around the globe. Among its accolades, the film was recognised as an official nomination for the best film by the Asian Film Awards and the best Asian film by the AACTA awards. Among its official wins, Thappad got 7 awards at Filmfare Awards for various titles including best film, best actress, best story, best background score, and others.

Talking about its box office, the film didn’t see its large set of appreciation running towards the ticket windows. In its entire box office run, the Anubhav Sinha directorial collected nearly Rs 30 crores nett at the Indian box office with its worldwide gross going just over Rs 43 crores despite getting love from the audience who did watch it in theatres.

A big reason for the film to not work at the box office is said to be its lack of commercial elements and just being a drama film about a woman and her marriage. No popular songs, barely any pre-release hype and such factors were said to also contribute to its flop verdict.

