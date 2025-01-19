Loveyapa: Junaid Khan did THIS for three months to prepare for his rom-com role co-starring Khushi Kapoor; find out

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan are gearing up for their much-anticipated big-screen debut in Loveyapa. To authentically portray his role in the film, Junaid Khan took extra steps by living in Delhi for three months. This allowed him to deeply experience the city’s culture and lifestyle. For more details on his dedication to the role, keep reading the full story here!

In Loveyapa, Junaid Khan portrays a typical Delhi boy, and was fully committed to getting every detail accurate. He immersed himself in the city's vibrant life, from the lively streets of Chandni Chowk to the peaceful spots in Lodhi Gardens. Junaid explored different aspects of Delhi, absorbing its local culture and learning the subtle traits that make one a true Delhiite.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, Junaid Khan fully immersed himself in his role by spending three months in Delhi to embody his character for Loveyapa.

He aimed to capture the essence and nuances of a typical Delhi boy. His commitment to authenticity went beyond just living in the city, as Junaid interacted with locals, observed their mannerisms, and adopted their lingo to ensure his portrayal was as realistic as possible.

The trailer for Loveyapa showcases the evolving relationship between Gaurav (Junaid Khan) and Baani (Khushi Kapoor), taking both a comedic and dramatic turn. The families of Gaurav and Baani challenge them to exchange phones for a day as a trust test before they can decide on marriage.

What follows is a series of chaotic events where secrets are revealed, sparking confusion and frustration. As they face unexpected revelations, including suspicious messages and past connections, their communication and trust are severely tested. The couple's love story quickly turns into a whirlwind of misunderstandings, with the simple act of swapping phones triggering a dramatic chain of events.

The film will also feature Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, among others. Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, Loveyapa is a Phantom Studios production. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 7, 2025.

