Loveyapa song Rehna Kol OUT: Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan have 'perfect anthem' for Valentine's season; don't miss Aamir Khan's cameo

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s upcoming big-screen debut, Loveyapa, is currently creating headlines. After the release of the first song and the official trailer, a new track has been released from the movie. Rehna Kol is the ‘perfect anthem’ for this Valentine’s season, which features the lead pair and showcases their chemistry. There is also a special cameo by Junaid’s dad, Aamir Khan.

Today, January 16, 2025, the makers of the film Loveyapa unveiled the second song from the soundtrack across their digital platforms. With music composed by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics written by Gurpreet Saini, the track Rehna Kol has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Zahrah S Khan.

The romantic number showcases affectionate moments between Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s characters as they fall in love. The actress also has a segment where she shows her classical dance. The highlight of the song is when the pair is in a drive-in theater, and Aamir Khan’s song Pehla Nasha from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar plays on the screen. Junaid even gets on top of a car and spreads his arms just like his dad.

The caption of the post read, “Love (and syapa) is in the air, and we’ve got the perfect anthem for your valentine.”

Watch the full song here!

Advertisement

Fans flooded the comments with their love and appreciation for the song. One person said, "Fresh pair of Junaid & Khushi with Jubin & Zara beautiful song," while another wrote, "1:49 SR khan and JR khan scene. Iconic moment."

A comment read, "Son Junaid dancing with Papa Aamir's iconic Pehla nasha clip in the background. How cute is that?" Many others left red heart emojis.

Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, Loveyapa is a Phantom Studios production. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 7, 2025.

ALSO READ: Border 2: Varun Dhawan begins filming war drama co-starring Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh in Jhansi