Loveyapa: Junaid Khan's sister Ira says actor looks 'very GenZ' despite being 5 years older; drops their endearing childhood PIC

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has been rooting for and cheering for her elder brother, Junaid Khan, ever since the first song from his upcoming film Loveyapa was released. She also stood by him at the rom-com's special screening and attended the wrap-up party, too. On January 21, 2025, she shared a childhood image with her big brother and stated that he looks 'very GenZ' despite being 5 years older.

Hours ago, on January 21, 2025, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, took to her Instagram account and dropped a cute picture with her brother, actor Junaid Khan. The image shows the Loveyapa actor carefully holding on to his little sister as toddler Ira made a cute face. Sharing the picture, she penned, "When he still thought I was cute! And look how excited I am to receive his attention and affection! I think we're both cute."

Ira further stated that even though the Maharaj actor is five years older than her, he still looks 'very GenZ' in his upcoming romantic comedy. "Someone asked me who's older. Junaid!! 5 whole years. How is that even a question!? Can't tell who's being complimented and who's being insulted. Though he does look very GenZ in #loveyapa," she noted.

Check out Ira Khan's Instagram post:

Several months ago, Ira shared a picture with her, 'Junnuu,' of his first day of the shoot. She went on her knees and presented a bouquet of flowers to Junaid to celebrate his milestone.

Advertisement

Sharing more about the moment, she penned in captions, "Junnuu! This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture. He's been acting for a few years now but its still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it... but I've been his younger sister longer than any of the other things."

Check out Ira Khan's post:

Coming back to Loveyapa, the upcoming rom-com also features Khushi Kapoor in a key role. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is set to hit big screens on February 7, 2025.

ALSO READ: Loveyapa: Junaid Khan did THIS for three months to prepare for his rom-com role co-starring Khushi Kapoor; find out