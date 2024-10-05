Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, Junaid, Ira, and more arrive at Reena Dutta’s father’s prayer meet to pay their last respects

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Aamir Khan has been standing like a pillar of support for his ex-wife Reena Dutta for the past few days. Her father unfortunately passed away on October 2, 2024. The actor was seen arriving at the prayer meet today, October 5, to pay his last respects. Reena’s kids Junaid Khan and Ira Khan were also spotted at the meet, along with Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, and more.

The paparazzi outside Reena Dutta’s house captured Aamir Khan’s arrival in a black car. He was seen wearing a green kurta and white dhoti as he went inside the house.

Aamir’s ex-wife and Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao was also present. In a video, she was seen greeting someone at the house terrace.

Aamir’s nephew and Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan attended the prayer meet as well. In a video, he was seen engaged in a conversation with someone. Lagaan filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was also visible in the clip.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s son, Junaid Khan, who made his debut with the movie Maharaj this year, arrived at the prayer meet. He was seen walking inside the house in a white shirt and blue jeans.

Aamir and Reena’s daughter Ira Khan reached the venue with her husband, Nupur Shikare. The couple was seen getting out of their car and heading inside.

Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, also arrived to offer his condolences to the grieving family and stand with them during this tough time.

Earlier, Aamir Khan and other family members attended the last rites of Reena Dutta’s father. The Sitaare Zameen Par actor was seen helping Reena get out of the ambulance by holding her hand. Netizens praised Aamir’s gesture and appreciated his gentlemanly behavior.

For the uninitiated, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta married in 1986. They parted ways in 2002. However, they continue to stand by each other during happy and sad moments.

