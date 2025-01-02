Loveyapa EXCLUSIVE: No teaser or trailer, makers of Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor starrer to directly release first song on THIS date

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to share screen space in the upcoming rom-com, Loveyapa. The title announcement of Advait Chandan’s directorial was made last week; leaving fans extremely excited about the collaboration. Pinkvilla has now learned that the makers are all set to release the first track from the film on January 2, 2025, even before the release of any promotional asset.

It has been revealed that the makers of Loveyapa are all set to release the first track from the Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan starrer tomorrow, i.e. January 3, 2025.

"The first song of Loveyapa will be out tomorrow, marking an exciting milestone for fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release. This highly anticipated rom-com will introduce a fresh onscreen pairing with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, bringing a new dynamic to the genre," shared a source close to the production with us.

It is worth noting that the song will be out even before any other promotional asset including teaser or trailer has been released by the makers.

For the unversed, following the official announcement of the film in September, the makers revealed the title of the film. At the time of the announcement, the makers shared a post that featured the animated male and female protagonists, where the girl was seen clicking a selfie on her phone. It was further mentioned that the film is about "love, likes & everything in between."

"Situationship? Relationship? Love ka syapa? ya Loveyapa?," the latest post was captioned during the title announcement. Directed by Laal Singh Chaddha fame director Advait Chandan, the upcoming rom-com is backed by Phantom Studios & AGS Entertainment. Loveyapa will be released worldwide by Zee Studios on February 7, 2025.

According to the makers, Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, promises a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals.

Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, made his acting debut last year with Siddharth P Malhotra’s Maharaj alongside Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. Khan’s performance in the film as Karsandas Mulji was received with a positive response. Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, stepped into the industry with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies in 2023. The film was released on Netflix.

