Loveyapa's Khushi Kapoor spills marriage plans amid dating rumors with Vedang Raina; they don't involve doing husband's champi like Janhvi Kapoor

Rumors about Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina’s relationship have been doing the rounds for a long time. They have been spotted together on many occasions and even indulge in social media banter. The Loveyapa actress recently opened up about her marriage plans, which didn’t involve doing her husband’s champi like her sister Janhvi Kapoor.

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Khushi Kapoor shared that it has been her dream to have a grand wedding since a young age. She also mentioned how her sister Janhvi Kapoor envisioned moving to Tirupati and living there with her husband and children.

Khushi elaborated, “She said she wants to live in Tirupati and wear mogras in her hair and do champi (massage) on her husband’s head and have her children eat on banana leaves.”

Coming back to how she imagined her future, Khushi stated that it was similar to her sister’s. She said that she was a ‘Bombay girl’ and wished for her father, Boney Kapoor, to stay in the same building as her after her marriage. The actress visualized living with her family, which included her husband, two kids, and many dogs.

When asked if her plans involved doing her husband’s champi, Khushi replied, “No, that is for her (Janhvi). Main kuch alag kar lungi (I will do something different).”

Khushi Kapoor also revealed that her fascination with marriage has been there since she was small. She shared that she was always excited about the idea and even played games that involved a wedding with her friends in childhood.

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor is gearing up for her big-screen debut with Loveyapa. She is paired opposite Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, in the movie. The onscreen couple has been busy promoting their upcoming film. Directed by Advait Chandan, the romantic comedy is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 7, 2025, during Valentine’s week.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for her romantic movie Param Sundari in Kerala. She will be sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra. The film will hit the big screens on July 25, 2025.

