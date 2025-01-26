Alia Bhatt reunites with Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar at Sabyasachi’s 25th-anniversary gala; Ananya Panday calls actress ‘forever fave girl’

Alia Bhatt, along with many other Bollywood celebrities, recently graced the 25th-anniversary gala of the popular designer Sabyasachi. It was a happening night with many reunions in order. Alia was seen interacting with her Gully Boy director, Zoya Akhtar. Ananya Panday posed for a stunning picture with the actress and called her ‘forever fave girl.’

On January 25, 2025, Alia Bhatt stunned at Sabyasachi’s 25-year runway show in a bejeweled golden blouse and black saree. In one video shared by the paparazzi, she was spotted meeting Zoya Akhtar, who directed her in the 2019 film Gully Boy. Zoya will also be producing Alia’s road trip film Jee Le Zaraa.

In the clip, Alia was seen teasing the filmmaker about eating a peda. The duo twinned in black outfits and couldn’t stop laughing in each other’s company.

Alia Bhatt and Zoya Akhtar’s reunion:

Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who was also in attendance, shared a picture of ‘beauties’ Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday on her Instagram Stories. The Call Me Bae actress reposted it on her own Stories. Ananya and Alia had arms around each other and looked absolutely stunning in their black ensembles. The former captioned, “Forever fav girl @aliaabhatt (red heart emoji) kisses to mama @anaitashroffadajania.”

Have a look at Ananya’s story!

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt note for Sabyasachi as he completed a special milestone. She wrote, “25 years of crafting dreams, preserving heritage, and redefining excellence. To me Sabya, you are more than a designer—you’re a visionary and a storyteller.”

Talking about donning the designer’s outfits during different events, Alia continued, “I’ve been privileged to wear your creations over the years, from global red carpets to personal milestones (wedding memories I’ll cherish forever). Your work isn’t just fashion—it’s art, blending tradition and innovation with unmatched finesse.” She called him an ‘inspiration’ and congratulated him on his 25 years. The Alpha star added that she couldn’t get over his recent show.

Alia Bhatt has been a muse for Sabyasachi on many occasions, including her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, the Met Gala 2024, and more.

