RC16 is officially titled Peddi; Ram Charan's first look featuring his rugged and fierce avatar from sports drama is OUT

Ram Charan's RC16 is now officially titled Peddi. Yes, you read that right! On the occasion of the actor's birthday today, March 27, the makers unveiled his first look along with the film's title. While fans are eagerly awaiting the movie, they can’t get over the Game Changer actor’s rugged and intense look in this sports drama.

This morning, the makers dropped two stunning posters. In the first one, Ram Charan can be seen flaunting an earthy and fierce avatar under Buchi Babu Sana’s direction. His gritty transformation, featuring a septum piercing, long messy hair, and an untamed beard, has left fans in awe.

The second poster adds to the intrigue, showing him in a rugged village look, smoking a cigar while staring intensely into the camera. The village stadium with floodlights in the backdrop further amplifies the excitement, making his character even more compelling.

Sharing the posters, the makers wrote, "A MAN OF THE LAND, A FORCE OF THE NATURE #RC16 is #PEDDI Happy Birthday, Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan."

Take a look at the post below:

Soon after the makers unveiled Ram Charan's first look from Peddi, fans took to the comments to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "This is a solid banger comeback #RamCharanRevolts," while another commented, "Maddd. Can't wait to witness this RAMpage On Big screen. Happy Birthday."

Advertisement

Ram Charan’s Peddi (RC16) is said to be postponed from 2025 to March 2026. As per a Telugu Chitraalu report, Netflix, which owns the post-theatrical rights, has allegedly requested the delay.

Meanwhile, Buchi Babu Sana is directing the film, which is a sports drama set in a rural backdrop. The cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyenndu, with music composed by none other than AR Rahman. This will be Janhvi’s second Telugu project after Devara: Part 1.

Previously, Ram Charan appeared in Game Changer, a political drama directed by S. Shankar. However, the film ends up being a box office debacle despite massive hype. Nonetheless, after completing Peddi, he will reunite with Rangasthalam director Sukumar for RC17.