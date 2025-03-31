Peddi: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer’s ‘first shot’ to be out on THIS special date, director shares BIG update
Ram Charan’s highly anticipated film Peddi has set a date for its first glimpse. Read on for details.
Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi has been a major topic of interest among fans for quite some time. The Buchi Babu Sana-led sports drama, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, is expected to release in 2026. While the actor’s first look has already created a sensation, the makers have now excited audiences with another update.
Taking to his X account, filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana shared a new poster of Peddi featuring Ram Charan, revealing when the film’s first shot will be released. The director announced that the much-awaited glimpse will drop on April 6, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.
Check out the post here:
An excerpt from his caption read: “#PeddiFirstShot – Glimpse video out on 6th April on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. Wishing you a very Happy Ugadi. #Peddi.”
For the unversed, Peddi will reportedly center around two specific sports—cricket and wrestling. As per buzz, Ram Charan has undergone intensive training in both to perfect his on-screen portrayal.
There has also been considerable excitement among fans as Peddi marks Ram Charan’s first-ever on-screen pairing with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor.
Janhvi made her Telugu debut last year with Jr NTR’s Devara, and audiences are eager to see her chemistry with Ram Charan next. However, her first look from the movie is yet to be unveiled by the makers.
Interestingly, a few days ago, the internet turned into a meme fest as netizens began comparing Ram Charan’s first look from Peddi to Allu Arjun’s from Pushpa: The Rise.
Many audiences noted that both actors sported a similar expression in their respective first-look posters, sparking buzz and fan wars across social media.
