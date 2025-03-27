Janhvi Kapoor is obsessed with shimmery gowns for all the right reasons, 3 times she served glittery glam in silver silhouettes

Janhvi Kapoor, the dazzling fashionista who does not hesitate to serve back-to-back glamorous looks, has made ‘shimmery silver’ her signature style. That doesn’t mean the diva is any unfair towards golden ensembles; gilded glitter is her thing, too. Basically, our girl loves everything that shines. And her love for shimmery silver silhouettes is something that needs to be studied. That’s what we are here for!

Here are Janhvi’s 3 most dazzling silver gowns that made her look like an absolute bombshell.

1. The one-shoulder showstopper

The Ulajh actress knows how to set the temperature high with her glamorous looks. Her one-shoulder silver sway was something to be inspired by—the gown from celebrated British designer Jad Ghandour, renowned for crafting awe-inspiring bedazzled looks.

This metallic silver mesh dress featured numerous Swarovski crystals, making it a high-end couture. Gracing the gown with her sculpted curves, Janhvi was the perfect muse for this showstopping dress.

The shimmery mesh gown also featured a cut-out at the waist, and a slit skirt for a sultry siren look.

2. The one with a long trail

Always aiming for high-octane looks, Janhvi Kapoor keeps ‘subtle’ out of her fashion equation. Her plunging gown from the award-winning designer Marc Bouwer was a sequin masterpiece. This silver holographic number turned Janhvi’s simple promotion get-up into a runway glam look.

The body-hugging sparkly gown, boasting a plunging sweetheart neckline, fit Janhvi like a glove. The intricate three-dimensional dress featured strappy sleeves for a polished look. However, the long trail of the dress was its Pièce de résistance.

The Mili fame flaunted her trademark makeup look for the dress, featuring soft, smudged kohl eyes and nude lips.

3. The starry nightgown

Embodying the signature sparkle and shimmer of Falguni Shane peacock, the Roohi star dazzled like a starry night in this cocktail dress. The body-cinching drape was encrusted with sparkly stones and crystals, embodying striking elegance.

Another plunging gown from Janhvi’s glittery treasure, the haute-couture dress, featured a mermaid silhouette with a cinched waist. With narrow straps and a backless style, this brilliant dress had a mesmerizing appeal.

Kapoor voguishly adorned a sleek hairstyle with a long ponytail for this look, letting her dress take the spotlight.

Always oscillating between sequins and rhinestones, and if not, perhaps looking for even more dazzles, Janhvi Kapoor is the queen of shimmers and glitters, and we are here for that!