Salman Khan reasons why it’s become difficult to work with Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor: ‘People have made…’

Salman Khan is all set to rule cinema halls across the country with his upcoming action-thriller, Sikandar. Hence, days ahead of the release of the mass entertainer on March 30, 2025, the superstar attended a press conference, which is very unlikely of him. At the press meet, he addressed the age gap debate and stated that people have made it difficult for him to work with Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor because of this. Read on!

It's pretty rare to see Salman Khan host media events and press meets, owing to his increasing popularity and security concerns. But this time, he made an exception and attended a group discussion with the media, talking about his upcoming movie, Sikandar. During the event hosted on March 26, 2025, the superstar also reasoned why it’s become difficult for him to work with actresses like Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor.

Addressing the burning age gap issue between co-stars, the Tiger 3 actor stated, “If I want to work with Ananya or Janhvi, people have made it difficult for me because then they talk about the age gap.” The actor further added that he works with them thinking it will give them a good opportunity. Having said that, he intends to continue to work with young actresses.

This isn’t the first time the Dabangg actor has spoken about the age gap between him and his female co-stars. A couple of days ago, during the grand trailer launch of Sikandar, Khan addressed the 31-year-age gap between him and Rashmika Mandanna. He said, “People say there is a 31-year-age gap between me and the heroine. When the heroine and her father don't have a problem, then why do you have a problem?”

Advertisement

The bhaijaan of Bollywood further added that when the Animal actress gets married and has a daughter, he will work with her too, if the mother gives permission. Coming back to Sikandar, it is helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The actioner also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Smita Patil, Anjini Dhawan, Sharman Joshi, and others.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!