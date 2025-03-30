Janhvi Kapoor’s fans can’t stop hyping actress for her ‘confidence’ and ‘attitude’ during latest ramp walk; ‘Totally ate it’

Janhvi Kapoor broke the internet as she turned showstopper for renowned fashion designer Rahul Mishra at the Lakmé Fashion Week. Several videos and pictures from the event have been ruling the internet, with many users reacting to the actress’ walk. A section of users was also seen praising her confidence and look as she walked the ramp for the special evening with confidence.

On March 29, Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week for Rahul Mishra. For the special event, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in an off-shoulder bodycon slit dress under a long black coat. Paired with heels, the actress took off her coat mid-stage and continued her walk in style.

She left her long wavy hair open and accessorized her overall look with long earrings. The video of her unique walk has been making waves online.

On the other hand, several internet users took to X and reacted to the video as one user gushed, "Her ramp walk ufff" and the user appreciated the actress’ walk and the confidence, believing, "everything was Perfect." In addition to this, one fan wrote, "The Walk , The Attitude , The Looks The Sexiest ever."

Notably, a section of users also passed judgments about the actress’ hand movements, with one user stating, "Oh, Janhvi totally 'ate' that ramp walk. if we’re counting hand flailing and exaggerated hip shaking as fine dining. The girl behind her? actually ate without breaking a sweat. No extra seasoning and slow mo required."

"Oh, janhvi's doesn't needed confidence for a standout runway walk cuz she's easily gonna slaying," mentioned another user.

On the other hand, Janhvi’s fans also jumped to the popular Ghibli trend as they gushed over the actress’ stunning ramp walk. Reacting to it, the actress, sharing on her Instagram stories, expressed, "I love this!!!"

Janhvi will be next seen in the cross-cultural romantic-comedy, Param Sundari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Directed by Tushar Jalota and backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film is scheduled to release later this year on July 25, 2025.

In addition to this, she also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the pipeline, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.