PICS: Janhvi Kapoor switches on 'Param Sundari' mode as she dazzles in white saree during Kerala shoot with Sidharth Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor has switched on her ‘Param Sundari’ mode as she kicked off shooting for the upcoming movie co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The actress is currently filming in Kerala and is also enjoying some quality time in the state amid her work schedule. Janhvi recently shared a photo dump in which she dazzled in a white saree. She also had some filter coffee during her outing.

On January 25, 2025, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from Kerala that were truly a visual feast. The first slide was a candid shot as she held her hair together. Janhvi looked absolutely stunning in her floral white saree. Another picture showed her looking straight into the camera. One photo captured Janhvi from the back as she walked inside a church.

She even met her Uljah co-star Roshan Mathew and posted a picture with him. There was a photograph of the actress with an elephant. One heartwarming shot captured Janhvi smiling with her eyes closed as she took in the beauty of the place. The last slide showed her having some filter coffee with her team in a restaurant.

The caption of Janhvi’s post read, “A day well spent (red heart and palm tree emoji) #keraladiaries.” Have a look!

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Janhvi Kapoor’s looks in the comments section. One person said, “So elegant,” while another wrote, “The first pic, your looking like your mom.” While one user called her a Sunshine, another mentioned, “Beauty slaying in saree.” Many others conveyed their appreciation with red hearts and fire emojis.

Janhvi’s father, Boney Kapoor, commented, “I can see that you are really enjoying Kerala.” Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and more liked the post.

Earlier, during the official announcement of the film Param Sundari, a solo poster of Janhvi Kapoor was unveiled by the makers. She was introduced as “South ki Sundari,” while Sidharth Malhotra was described as “North ka Munda Param.” Presented by Dinesh Vijan, the love story is directed by Tushar Jalota. It arrives in cinemas on July 25, 2025.

