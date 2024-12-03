Maharaj actress Shalini Pandey on comparisons with Alia Bhatt; 'I used to get a little irritated...'

Shalini Pandey is the most talked-about actress in 2024 after her stellar performance in Junaid Khan starrer Maharaj. Recently, the actress opened up about her constant comparison with Alia Bhatt based on looks and voice. She admitted she used to get 'irritated' about the comparisons and wanted people to look towards her for 'who she is,' but has become okay with it. '

Shalini Pandey who has made everyone discuss and praise her performance, sat down for a conversation on Bollywood Hungama with other celebrities like Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, Triptii Dimri, and more.

During the conversation, she was asked about her reaction when people compared her looks and voice to Alia Bhatt, and all the other guests began pointing out similarities.

Pandey admitted that she used to get a little irritated with the comparisons because she wanted people to see her for who she was and not any comparisons.

"Earlier, I used to get a little irritated not because, like, I love Alia, but like, when you are getting compared to someone, you are like, ⁵no, I am my own, so I was like, no, see me for who I am," she explained.

However, she added that over time, her perspective has grown to become conformable with those companies and said, "Now I feel that it's sweet yaar, I like her, her I don't get irritated anymore so now I am comfortable with it."

For those unaware, she made her acting debut with Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy. She has since then worked in several Tamil and Telugu films. The actress made her Hindi film debut with Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar in 2022.

Although the film failed at the box office, it brought her to attention. After two years of break, she starred in her next Hindi film, Maharaj, co-starring Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan.

