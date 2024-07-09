Shalini Pandey REACTS to being body-shamed after Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy; reveals why she didn’t get as much fame as Kiara Advani

Shalini Pandey, widely known for her leading role as Preethi in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy, revealed how she was body-shamed after the film. In an interaction with India Today, the actress was asked why she did not receive the same kind of acclaim as Kiara Advani, who played the role in Kabir Singh.

In response, the actress shared, "I was really body-shamed back then. Also, since I was new and down South, I didn’t understand the language, and my managers at the time just took advantage of my naivety and made me do things."

Shalini Pandey on body-shaming and being naive back during Arjun Reddy days

Speaking more on the same, Shalini Pandey explained that she did not know any better. "I was constantly trying to understand what people wanted from me," she said. She added how she was body-shamed and, being a person who has always been into sports, she had an athletic body. "Even now, I get shamed by people," she noted.

For those unversed, Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles, is a romantic drama movie written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film tells the story of a highly talented alcoholic surgeon who suffers from anger management issues and is on a destructive path in life after losing his girlfriend, Preethi.

The movie has always received various polarizing opinions, with some praising the performances, screenplay, and direction, while others criticize it for toxic masculinity and the glorification of substance abuse.

The film was a breakthrough success for Vijay Deverakonda and was remade into Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor. It was also remade twice in Tamil as Varmaa and Adithya Varma, with Dhruv Vikram playing the lead role in both versions.

Shalini Pandey’s Workfront

Shalini Pandey was recently seen this year playing a lead role in the historical drama movie Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra. The film featured as the debut venture of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan with an additional cast of actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari. It has been streaming on Netflix from June 21, 2024.

Moreover, the actress is also set to play the lead roles in two upcoming series called Dabba Cartel and Bandwaale.

