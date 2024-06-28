Maharaj: Junaid Khan shares his experience of working with Jaideep Ahlawat; says ‘he has tremendous insight’

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan has finally made his acting debut with Siddharth Malhotra’s film Maharaj. After facing initial hiccups, the OTT movie was finally released for the audience to view and review. Apart from Junaid, the biographical crime drama also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a key role.

While talking about the film during an interview, Khan also shared his experience of working with the Jaane Jaan actor. Read on!

Junaid Khan heaps praise of Maharaj co-star Jaideep Ahlawat

Junaid Khan, who stepped into Bollywood with the Netflix movie Maharaj shared that actor Jaideep Ahlawat is a fantastic actor. While sharing his experience of working with the actor, Khan told Bollywood Hungama in an interview that he is probably one of the best in the industry today.

“He’s superb. Working with him was a great experience when you are graphing scenes together… As characters, we’re pitted against each other but as actors, we’re always working together. He has tremendous insight into character, into how a scene should play out. So, it was great,” stated Junaid.

Junaid Khan reacts to his debut movie being put on hold

After the trailer release of the film, a wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad objected to its release and demanded a special screening before it was finally open for the public to consume. The movie went to court and was then put on hold.

Advertisement

However, on June 21, the Gujarat High Court lifted the stay order and Maharaj was finally released on the OTT platform. Expressing how he was feeling at that moment, the debutant actor stated that “it was a tough time”.

He further added that the entire team was on the edge. However, they also had a lot of faith in the film and the people who had already watched the movie. Since the team thought that the movie was handled sensitively and it was just a matter of time, it gave them home courage and hope.

Among the people who saw the movie before its release was Aamir Khan who thought it was good. On the work front, Junaid is busy with another film backed by Aamir Khan Productions.

ALSO READ: Maharaj: Junaid Khan REVEALS ‘we were all on edge a little’ when his debut film went to court