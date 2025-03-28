Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins OTT Release Date: Know when and where to watch Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s thriller
Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s high-stakes thriller Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins finally gets a release date. Check it out right below!
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is all set for his upcoming heist thriller with Siddharth Anand. Titled Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins, the much-anticipated film also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a key role. Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates, and now the makers have finally unveiled the release date. Curious to know when and where to catch it? Read on for all the details!
When and Where to Watch Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins
Taking to Instagram today (March 28), Marflix Pictures dropped a striking new poster for Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins. Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor, the poster exudes high-octane action.
Saif, seen speeding on a bike across a bridge, instantly grabs attention. Sharing the thrilling visual, the makers wrote, “The bigger the risk, the sweeter the steal. Aa raha hai the incredible-Jewel Thief. Watch Jewel Thief, out 25 April, only on Netflix.”
Official Teaser and Plot of Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins
During the Next on Netflix event, the makers of Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins unveiled the official teaser, offering a thrilling glimpse into the high-stakes adventure. The 1-minute, 7-second clip follows Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat as they embark on a daring mission to steal the elusive Red Sun. Saif impresses audiences with his multiple disguises, adding an element of mystery to the narrative.
The teaser promises that the film will be packed with adrenaline-pumping action, high-speed chases, and a dazzling dance number.
The synopsis of the film reads, “A jewel thief is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world’s most elusive diamond—the African Red Sun. His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race, making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal.”
Cast and Crew of Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins
The film boasts a stellar ensemble with Saif Ali Khan in the lead and Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor playing pivotal roles. Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, while Siddharth Anand is set to make his OTT debut as a producer.
