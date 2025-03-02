POLL: Which is your favorite character on OTT? Ananya Panday’s Bae to Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari; VOTE

There have been many OTT projects that have given the audience some memorable characters over the years. Be it Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari from The Family Man or Ananya Panday’s Bae from Call Me Bae, they have made a place in the hearts of the viewers. Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to allow the fans to choose their favorite character on OTT. Have a look at the five options and vote in the poll below:

1. Srikant Tiwari from The Family Man

The Family Man is a spy thriller series created by Raj & DK. Two seasons are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, and a third is in the making. Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who is a secret agent. The show focuses on how he balances his job with his family life.

2. Bella aka Bae from Call Me Bae

Ananya Panday made her web series debut with the comedy drama Call Me Bae. The show, available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, follows her character Bella, aka Bae. She loses all her wealth and is forced to start afresh in Mumbai. Along the journey, she becomes a journalist, makes new friends, and falls in love.

3. Hathiram Chaudhary from Paatal Lok

In the crime thriller Paatal Lok, Jaideep Ahlawat portrays Hathiram Chaudhary, a police officer who investigates a big case. The series can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. The second season was released in 2025 and received a lot of love.

4. Aarya Sareen from Aarya

Aarya is a thriller series that can be streamed on JioHotstar. It revolves around Sushmita Sen’s character Aarya Sareen, a woman who loves her family and will do anything to protect them. Three seasons of the show have been released.

5. Abhishek Tripathi from Panchayat

Abhishek Tripathi is played by Jitendra Kumar in the comedy drama series Panchayat. He is an engineering graduate who becomes a secretary of a gram panchayat in a remote village. The show can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.