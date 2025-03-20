The Family Man Season 3: Manoj Bajpayee’s highly-awaited series to drop post IPL 2025? Here’s what we know

Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man Season 3 is, hands down, one of the most awaited series in the digital space. After two successful seasons, fans are eagerly waiting for the latest season to drop soon. While the makers are yet to announce the exact release date, reports that have surfaced on the internet suggest that the show might be released sooner than expected.

According to a report by FilmiBeat, Manoj Bajpayee ’s The Family Man Season 3 is likely to drop after the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in 2025. The upcoming IPL matches will start on March 22 and conclude on May 25, 2025. Noting the past release pattern of the show, one can expect the makers to take this into consideration.

Meanwhile, there were also reports that The Family Man 3 might look at a Diwali 2025 release. However, since Diwali is a major festival, theatrical movies will also be aiming for a big release. To avoid competition, the makers of the series are likely to release the show after the IPL matches conclude.

Notably, Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s untitled musical romance, along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s starrer Thama, are set to lock horns on Diwali 2025.

Coming back to The Family Man Season 3, Jaideep Ahlawat is the latest addition to the upcoming series. A Filmfare report earlier this year quoted a source revealing that Ahlawat will have an important role in the series. It was also said that his character will go against Bajpayee’s Srikanth, and audiences will get to experience them playing off each other’s energies.

On the other hand, Ahlawat also spoke to Connect Cine and expressed his happiness about being a part of the show. He hoped that once the show is released, fans would enjoy watching it. He also heaped praise on the makers, calling it a “sundar script, ache log, achi direction” (beautiful script, great people, and good direction).

The team of The Family Man Season 3 announced the shoot wrap-up of the series in January 2025.

The first season of The Family Man, directed by Raj & DK, was released on Prime Video in late 2019, followed by its second season in 2021.