Aamir Khan says ‘bada dukh hai’ as he reacts to failure of Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa; gives update on son’s romantic film with Sai Pallavi

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, recently made his big-screen debut with Loveyapa. He starred opposite Khushi Kapoor in the romantic comedy. The film didn’t perform well at the box office, and Aamir has now reacted to its failure, saying that he was extremely sad about it. He also shared an update on Junaid’s upcoming movie with Sai Pallavi.

In a recent interview with ABP News, Aamir Khan talked about his son Junaid Khan’s film Loveyapa, which was released in cinemas on February 7, 2025. Discussing its underwhelming box office performance, the superstar said, “Nahi chali woh film unfortunately. Toh mujhe uska bhi bada dukh hai (That film did not work. So I'm very sad about it).”

Aamir shared that he thought the movie was good, and so was Junaid’s work. He revealed that he was 10 times more stressed about Loveyapa than his own films. The 3 Idiots actor recalled sitting at the window two weeks before the release and thinking why he was so tense. Aamir stated that it wasn’t his movie; he had neither directed nor produced it. “Main dur se dekh raha hun lekin mera dil dhadak raha hai (I am watching from a distance, but my heart is beating fast),” he said.

Aamir further mentioned that he felt like it was the most important moment of his life. He called it the emotion of a father and didn’t know how to explain it.

When asked if Junaid Khan would be working with Aamir Khan Productions any time soon, Aamir Khan shared that they have already made a film. He revealed that it would be released towards the end of the year, probably in November or December. Aamir said that Junaid was paired with Sai Pallavi in the romantic film. He believed that it was a good love story.

He also stated, “But I think this is a field where you have to face success and failure.” and concluded by saying that Junaid had a lot of energy and positivity and he would find his way.