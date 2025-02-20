Paatal Lok Season 2 EXCLUSIVE: Will Ishwak Singh aka Imran Ansari return to Jaideep Ahlawat-led series? Actor reveals

Paatal Lok Season 2 premiered on January 17, 2025. The Jaideep Ahlawat-led series received a lot of love from the audience. However, the tragic ending of Ishwak Singh’s character, Imran Ansari, came as a shock to the fans. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed whether he would return to the show in the future. He also shared his initial reaction to his fate in the show.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ishwak Singh was asked how he initially reacted when he learned about the de*th of his character Imran Ansari in Paatal Lok Season 2. In response, he said, “I was shocked like everyone else. It seemed sudden and felt like a real gut punch.”

Ishwak was also asked if there was a possibility that the audience would see his much-loved character again in flashbacks or some other way in the show. The actor didn’t think his character would be back and mentioned that series creator Sudip Sharma followed ‘ruthless’ storytelling.

Ishwak said, “I don’t think that’ll be a possibility in Sudip Sharma’s Paatal Lok. He does what is necessary and stays true to the story. He follows what I’d like to call ruthless yet beautiful storytelling. He’s our Frank Underwood.”

The cast of Paatal Lok Season 2 includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, Gul Panag, Nagesh Kukunoor, Jahnu Barua, Anuraag Arora, Prashant Tamang, Merenla Imsong, and LC Sekhose.

The official description of the trailer sheds light on the plot of the crime thriller. It states, “Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat), the haggard, unlikely hero, investigates a high-profile m*rder case that leads him to remote corners of North-East India, where he battles powerful forces and personal tragedies in his pursuit of truth.”

Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, in association with Eunoia Films, the show is created and executive produced by Sudip Sharma. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the eight episodes of Paatal Lok Season 2 can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Ishwak Singh’s upcoming projects include the movie Tumko Meri Kasam and the series Mitti - Ek Nayi Pehchaan.