Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jaideep Ahlawat and Manoj Bajpayee reunite in a rare PIC; is Gangs of Wasseypur 3 in the making?

Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur is one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema. It is known for its raw storytelling and powerhouse performances. Recently, Jaideep Ahlawat, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who were seen together in the film, reunited and posed for a photo that has sparked excitement among fans. Their rare reunion has made us wonder if a long-awaited third installment could be on the horizon.

Jaideep Ahlawat recently took to Instagram and posted a picture with his Gangs of Wasseypur co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Manoj Bajpayee. Adding to the nostalgia, he captioned it with the iconic line, “Baap ka, Dada ka, Sabka...,” accompanied by heart emojis, leaving fans thrilled and eager for a possible reunion.

The picture quickly made its way to social media, where fans couldn’t contain their excitement. One user suggested, “Cast them together in a web series. See how internet goes crazy.” Another reminisced, “And all 3 killed in that movie. What an iconic film!” Someone else imagined a simple yet gripping concept, saying, “Cast the 3 of them and make them sit in a room just talking and shooting the breeze.”

Another comment read, “Three generations, one vibe, no films.” A fan pitched an intense thriller, writing, “Make a Movie on these 3 Manoj and Navaj as Gangsters And the other plays the cop. Release it in the theater not on any OTT.” Summing up their timeless appeal, a user added, “These are real actors that we shall see till our end of times, they can adapt.”

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Gangs of Wasseypur was directed by Anurag Kashyap. The two-part film, released in 2012, was inspired by real-life events and explored the violent power struggle between a gangster and a coal mafia.

In the film, Manoj Bajpayee played the role of Sardar Khan, while Jaideep Ahlawat portrayed Shahid Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui took on the role of Faizal Khan. Alongside them, the film also featured Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia. The gripping narrative, filled with themes of vengeance, power, and betrayal, cemented its place in Indian cinema history.