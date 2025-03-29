Jewel Thief’s Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta set on a heist to win your hearts, and it’s too cute to handle: WATCH

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat are gearing up for their much-awaited film Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, which is set to stream on Netflix. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, it also stars Nikita Dutta in a pivotal role. Now, ahead of its release, Jaideep and Nikita have already stolen the spotlight with their latest video. The duo set the internet buzzing with their fun take on Price Tag, and fans can’t get enough of their infectious energy!

Taking to Instagram today (March 29), Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta collaborated on a post to drop an adorable video that’s winning hearts all over! The duo brought their fun antics to the Price Tag song, leaving fans gushing over their chemistry.

As soon as the video went live, excitement flooded the comments section. Even Richa Chadha couldn’t resist and wrote, “why is this Jaideep so cute yaar,” and honestly, we couldn’t agree more!

Fans were equally thrilled, with one writing, “Hahaha this is fab!!!!!” while another commented, “Absolutely love it! And he played along so well.” Someone even called it “Extremely pookie behaviour” while another declared, “He is such a JEWEL.” The love kept pouring in, with comments like “Loving this,” “Too good,” and “This is awesome… too cute.”

Meanwhile, earlier, Marflix Pictures shared a new poster for Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins, setting the stage for an adrenaline-fueled ride. Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor, the poster screams high-octane action.

Saif steals the spotlight as he speeds across a bridge on a bike, exuding sheer intensity. Sharing the electrifying glimpse, the makers teased, “The bigger the risk, the sweeter the steal. Aa raha hai the incredible-Jewel Thief. Watch Jewel Thief, out 25 April, only on Netflix.”

The synopsis of the film reads, “A jewel thief is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world’s most elusive diamond—the African Red Sun. His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race, making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!