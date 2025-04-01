Loveyapa OTT Release: Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s rom-com to drop digitally on THIS date? Here’s what we know

The romantic comedy Loveyapa was released in theaters on February 7, 2025, during Valentine’s week. It marked the big-screen debut of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Almost two months after its theatrical release, it has now been learned that the movie is set to drop digitally. Loveyapa will reportedly be released on OTT on April 4.

According to a recent report in OTTplay, Loveyapa’s OTT release is expected to be on April 4, 2025. The movie’s streaming partner was already revealed earlier. As per the posters, the rom-com will be available to watch on JioHotstar. The Bollywood lovers who missed the film in the theaters or wish to rewatch it will be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

However, it should be noted that official confirmation regarding the film’s digital release date is still awaited.

Loveyapa is a Gen Z love story that revolves around Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s characters, Gaurav and Baani. In the film, they exchange their phones for a day before they decide to marry each other. This leads to a lot of chaos and a test of their relationship.

Alongside the lead pair, Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madaan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand are also part of the cast.

Watch the film’s trailer here!

Loveyapa is directed by Laal Singh Chaddha fame Advait Chandan. Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, the film is a Phantom Studios production.

Loveyapa didn’t perform well at the box office. Earlier, Junaid Khan’s father, Aamir Khan, reacted to the movie’s underwhelming performance. Talking to ABP News, he said, “Nahi chali woh film unfortunately. Toh mujhe uska bhi bada dukh hai (That film did not work. So I'm very sad about it).” Aamir further revealed that he found the movie good and he also liked his son’s work.

Khushi Kapoor’s sister Janhvi Kapoor also showered love on the film in her review. She called it “the cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy and a little bit of (tears).”

Now, it’s time to see how the audience will receive the movie on OTT.

