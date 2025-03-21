EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and more Bollywood celebs to come together for TB Mukt Bharat event; deets

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty is organizing an event in association with the Government of India—the TB Mukt Bharat Awareness Cricket Match, led by former Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur. The event will take place tomorrow, March 22, 2025, at 5:30 p.m., and will witness the attendance of several Bollywood celebrities.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Suniel Shetty is bringing together notable Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan , Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan , Saif Ali Khan, Sohail Khan, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal , Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arjun Rampal, Ahan Shetty, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Vikrant Massey.

In addition to this, Kapil Sharma, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Vijay Varma , Shaan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Himesh Reshammiya, Sudeep Kiccha, Mukesh Chhabra, Prateik Babbar, Saqib Saleem, Aalim Hakim, Dulquer Salmaan, Shekhar Suman, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahmed Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Bosco-Caesar, Zayed Khan, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, Apurva Lakhia, Daler Mehndi, Angad Bedi, Rajniesh Duggall, Jisshu Sengupta, Sharad Kelkar, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rohit Roy, Dino Morea , and Maniesh Paul will also be joining them.

The guest list includes more notable names from the industry, such as Guru Randhawa, Remo D’Souza, Darshan Kumar, Jackky Bhagnani, Kunal Kemmu, Manoj Bajpayee , Jimmy Shergill, Farhan Akhtar, Boman Irani, Aparshakti Khurana, Terence Lewis, Varun Sharma, Raghav Juyal, Mika Singh, Anupam Kher, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Aayush Sharma, Sooraj Pancholi, Arjan Bajwa, and Randeep Hooda.

Expressing his happiness about the event, Suniel Shetty stated, "Bollywood has always been known to support noble causes, and this is the honorable Prime Minister’s initiative to eradicate TB, led by 2025 MPs across all parties. That’s the beauty of it. With Anurag Singh Thakur Ji leading the initiative and Bollywood coming together—every individual who has been invited has said yes, except for a few who are not in town, like Shah Rukh, Anil, and Akshay. But there is complete support."

He further added, "The rest—Jackie, Sanju, Vicky, the younger lot—as many as possible are going to be there—Arjun Rampal, Arjun Kapoor , Shahid—everybody is very much willing and ready to be there."

Concluding his statement, he said, "Bollywood has always stood for any cause that supports the country. They just need to be assured that the work being done is good and will be showcased in the right way."