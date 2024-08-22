Manish Malhotra recalls how he became friends with Karan Johar and it has Sridevi connection; find out

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently reflected on his three-decade-long friendship with director Karan Johar, which began during their collaboration on Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. At that time, Karan was an assistant director, and Manish was responsible for designing the costumes. Manish recently reminisced about their bond and recalled his first meeting with Kjo which was on sets of Sridevi’s movie. He also touched on Karan's account of their sole professional disagreement, where they ended up throwing lehengas at each other.

During an appearance on the We Are Yuvaa YouTube channel, Malhotra shared how he first met Karan. He explained that he was called by Sridevi for the film Gumrah, which was produced by Yash Johar. It was on set that he first met Karan. Whenever he called Yash Johar with questions, it was Karan who often answered the phone.

Karan eventually pointed out that Manish never greeted him, to which Manish apologized and started making it a habit to say hello before asking for Yash Johar. Over time, they met a few more times on set, and after going out for dinner one night and chatting, their friendship began to develop.

Malhotra mentioned that this happened in 1993. When asked what drew him to Kjo, he explained that Karan had a strong interest in clothing and in his work as a film costume designer. When asked about an anecdote Johar had shared, where they supposedly had a "pillow fight with a lehenga" during their only disagreement, Manish Malhotra laughed and clarified that they didn’t actually throw the lehenga at each other. He explained that Karan had exaggerated the story.

Advertisement

Manish recalled that he had brought the lehenga to Karan’s office with great enthusiasm, but when Karan said he didn’t like it, Manish felt personally hurt. His face turned red, and he became very upset, eventually walking out of the office. He admitted that he might have banged the lehenga on the table in frustration. This incident occurred during the creation of the song Suraj Hua Maddham for the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

On the work front, Malhotra has turned director for Bun Tikki starring Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hema Malini gets uncomfortable as female fan tries to touch her for picture; netizens react strongly