6 Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt movies that testify to their pure bond of friendship

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are two names in the industry who need no introduction. Not only do they enjoy a mammoth amount of stardom amongst fans, but they also share a great bond with each other in real life. As a result, fans have gotten the chance to enjoy several Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt movies together that left no stone unturned to deliver a heavy dose of entertainment.

It is their pure love and admiration towards each other that we’ve often seen them making cameo appearances in each other’s movies. Thus, presented below is Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan movie list that testify their true friendship.

6 Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt movies that are hard to miss

1. Son Of Sardar (2012)

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla, Arjan Bajwa, Mukul Dev, Salman Khan

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla, Arjan Bajwa, Mukul Dev, Salman Khan IMDb Rating: 4.2/10

4.2/10 Director: Ashwni Dhir

Ashwni Dhir Release year: 2012

2012 Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance

Action, Comedy, Romance Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Son Of Sardar deserves a special mention in Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt movies list. The film was led by the Singham Again actor and Sonakshi Sinha, where Sanjay Dutt was also seen in a significant role. While the comedy-caper was already hailed by the fans, the special appearance by Salman Khan in the song, Po Po was icing on the cake.

The trippy track is sung by Aaman Trikha, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vikas Bhalla. The song itself begins with Salman saying, “Pathaan ke yaar se panga mat lena (Don’t mess with Pathaan’s friend),” and we truly feel that camaraderie in the song too.

2. Ready (2011)

Cast: Salman Khan, Asin, Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ram Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Sharat Saxena, Arya Babbar, Sudesh Lehri, Nikitin Dheer

Salman Khan, Asin, Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ram Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Sharat Saxena, Arya Babbar, Sudesh Lehri, Nikitin Dheer IMDb Rating: 4.9/10

4.9/10 Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Release year: 2011

2011 Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance

Action, Comedy, Romance Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Only a true Bollywood buff is ought to remember this Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt movie released in 2011. And why not? We do celebrate an absolute comedy caper, Ready by Anees Bazmee for its quirks, wits and superhit tracks. However, if you’ve seen this film enough then only you might remember the iconic cameos by the Sikandar actor’s friends including Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn among others.

In the film, in a short stint we saw the Munna Bhai MBBS actor playing the role of a marriage registrar. Needless to say, it was a visual delight to have him in the film.

3. Om Shanti Om (2007)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade IMDb Rating: 6 .8/10

.8/10 Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Release year: 2007

2007 Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV

Next on the list is Farah Khan’s cult classic, Om Shanti Om. Interestingly, it was neither Salman nor Sanjay’s movie. Rather, the movie led by King Khan brought so many Bollywood celebs under one roof for the song, Deewangi Deewangi and these two friends were no exception. This song also is already loved by the cine-lovers; meanwhile the frame of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt sharing warm hugs has a separate fan base.

4. Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002)

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ameesha Patel, Rinke Khanna, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shammi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ameesha Patel, Rinke Khanna, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shammi Kapoor IMDb Rating: 4.8/10

4.8/10 Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Release year: 2002

2002 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Where to watch: Zee 5

The next one in Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan movie list is the 2002 released, Yeh Hai Jalwa. Again, this is another movie where we didn’t see them leading the comedy caper; however, the Lage Raho Munna Bhai star’s extended special appearance was a delight to watch. In the film, he was seen essaying the role of Shera, an Indian living in London who saves Salman’s character from a group of goons in the film and further plays an important role in taking the story ahead.

5. Chal Mere Bhai (2000)

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Dalip Tahil, Sushma Seth, Shakti Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Twinkle Khanna, Himani Shivpuri

Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Dalip Tahil, Sushma Seth, Shakti Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Twinkle Khanna, Himani Shivpuri IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

4.7/10 Director: Deepak Shivdasani and David Dhawan

Deepak Shivdasani and David Dhawan Release year: 2000

2000 Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

It goes without saying that this Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt movie can never get old. The 2000 released Chal Mere Bhai even years after its release enjoys mammoth fandom. The film revolves around two brothers who end up falling in love with the same girl. However, Vicky’s (Sanjay Dutt) family asserts on getting him married to the girl. Who will finally get the girl is there for you to watch. The twists and turns not only keep you intrigued, but also don't offer a single dull moment throughout.

6. Saajan (1991)

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Kader Khan, Reema Lagoo

Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Kader Khan, Reema Lagoo IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Director: Lawrence D'Souza

Lawrence D'Souza Release year: 1991

1991 Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance

Drama, Musical, Romance Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit movie, Saajan is also one of the best cult-classics Bollywood has ever produced. Saajan full movie Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt is available to watch on various digital platforms. However, if you’ve seen the film already, you will agree that this is one of the most beautiful romantic-drama films set against the backdrop of a love triangle.

The ever-so iconic and evergreen classic songs continue to swoon the music lovers even years after its release.

Apart from these movies, did you know Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt movie, Dus was supposed to be released in 1997? Unfortunately, the director of the film, Mukul Anand, passed away during the film’s shoot and the film couldn’t see the day of the light. The film also had Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty and was supposed to mark the acting debut of Rahul Dev, who later made it to the big screen with Sunny Deol’s Champion in 2000.

A couple of film songs were also released from the film, which turned out to be chartbusters. One of which was Suno Gaur Se Duniya Waalon. Interestingly, the film was also to make the debut of music composer Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Well, out of the above-mentioned Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt movies, don’t forget to share your favorite one with us.

